On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, 407 ETR is celebrating its unique partnership with the Ontario Provincial Police that keeps millions of drivers safe every week

"By working together with the OPP, we've created a safety network that helps make this highway one of the safest in Ontario," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "We appreciate this partnership that helps to ensure peace of mind for everyone who travels on Highway 407 ETR."

"The 407 Detachment is unwavering in our commitment to ensuring traffic safety," says Nathan Majer, Staff Sergeant and Detachment Commander, OPP. "We prioritize the enforcement of the 'Big Four' offenses: impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and occupant restraint to significantly mitigate the risk of injury and fatalities for all who travel on our roadways."

With over 10,000 charges laid last year targeting these areas - it represents lives protected, accidents prevented and safety upheld for Highway 407 ETR and its customers.

"Thank you to the officers at the 407 OPP Detachment, and across Canada, for their tireless efforts and commitment to protecting our communities," continues Espinosa.

Fast facts:

The Company covers 100% of the costs necessary to operate Highway 407 ETR, including maintenance, snow removal and policing.

Highway 407 ETR has a 60% lower collision rate than other 400-series highways.

According to a recent report by global infrastructure consultancy Steer, 407 ETR drivers save up to one hour for a typical rush hour trip. This translates to $990 million annually in travel time savings and reliability.

For every $1 spent on Highway 407 ETR, there is nearly $2 added in economic value across the GTA's economy. In 2024, 407 ETR's operations contributed $490 million in annual GDP.

From 2020 to 2024, the company has invested over $10 million in community programs - from youth initiatives to environmental partnerships and has plans to expand its community investment in 2026.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

