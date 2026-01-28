407 ETR expands driving offers to deliver more savings to drivers and businesses

New promotional driving offers help keep people and goods moving -- while easing congestion on alternate routes in the GTA

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - 407 ETR is continuing to deliver on its commitment to keep the GTA moving with the launch of its latest driving offers. These offers form part of the company's expanded, year‑round program that helps drivers save money while easing congestion on alternate routes across the region. The Company plans to send at least 1.8 million drivers an offer each month. Customers are encouraged to check their My Account through the website or 407 ETR app.

In 2025, 407 ETR delivered significant discounts for customers with over $200 million saved through driving offers. On average, customers save 34% on their monthly bills with driving offers.

"Driving offers are about more than savings -- they're about strengthening the GTA's transportation network and improving the quality of life for millions of drivers every week," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "This expansion reinforces our commitment to reducing congestion, supporting productivity and keeping the region moving."

New this year, 407 ETR is also extending driving offers to eligible businesses, and nearly 40,000 businesses received a promotion in January. "Not only are we increasing the volume of promotions in market, but we're adding new types of offers to expand our focus beyond rush hour to any time of the day or week. This is improving access to the highway for more drivers, no matter their schedules or commuting patterns," says John Galibert, Vice President, Customer Operations, 407 ETR.

Every vehicle on Highway 407 ETR is one less car on a congested alternate route. Driving offers are strategically designed to increase traffic during times and sections of the highway that can accommodate more vehicles without compromising the world-class driving experience customers expect.

As part of its commitment to reward loyal customers and provide even greater value, 407 ETR will launch a new loyalty program this year. Drivers will be able to earn and redeem points for free trips, offering an additional way to save on their bills.

Fast facts:

Enrolment is now open for 407 ETR's February campaign. Offers cover all tolls, camera charges and account fees. Eligible customers need to enrol by January 31, 2026.

To be eligible for an offer, customers must have a My Account with no past due balance. Customers should log into 407etr.com/myaccount on the web or 407 ETR app to see if they have received an offer.

Though transponders are not an eligibility requirement for promotions, customers are encouraged to lease a transponder to save on fees. After three round trips, it pays for itself.

According to a recent economic impact assessment of Highway 407 ETR by global infrastructure consultancy Steer, 407 ETR drivers save 20 to 60 minutes for a typical rush hour trip. This translates to $990 million annually in travel time savings and reliability.

This month, 407 ETR expanded its Route Relief program for low‑income drivers with eight free trips per month. In 2025, the program delivered approximately $1.4 million in free travel to customers.

For more information, visit 407etr.com/promotions.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

