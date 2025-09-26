OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Access to abortion is a health care service and should be a universal right. On International Safe Abortion Day Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) reminds legislators and policy leaders across the country that it must always be protected in this country.

Unfortunately, we continue to see sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) being rolled back in many jurisdictions around the world. This disturbing trend is an important reminder that it has never been more important to ensure all aspects of women's health care in Canada are protected for generations to come. Health care rights cannot be taken for granted.

While Canada remains a beacon of light in the world when it comes to accessing reproductive health care, global challenges remain. In many parts of the world, access to safe abortion remains severely restricted or banned outright. This leads to unsafe procedures in secret that endanger women's lives and, in many cases, to preventable deaths.

The SOGC is dedicated to improving access to safe SRHR services around the world. The SOGC also supports a number of global women's health initiatives aimed at strengthening maternal and reproductive health services in vulnerable populations globally.

On this International Safe Abortion Day 2025, the SOGC upholds its unwavering position for safe, free, legally protected and accessible abortion services worldwide; in the face of uncertainty on these rights internationally, our position will never change.

"Access to abortion services is vital when we look at all aspects of delivery of women's health care. We know that preventing access does not eliminate the need for abortions; it simply makes them unsafe. Canada is a leader globally, but we cannot take access to care and sexual and reproductive rights in this country for granted." -Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

