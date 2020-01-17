On-demand and having a voice: 'Canada's Top Employers for Young People' for 2020 are announced

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Social media and technology are changing the way young people expect to interact with their employers. That's the message from this year's winners of the Canada's Top Employers for Young People competition, announced this morning by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"Employers are responding to a generation that has come of age with social media," says Kristina Leung, Senior Editor at Mediacorp. "With social media, everyone has a voice and feels empowered. There's an expectation by young people that their workplace will be the same, that they can contribute and have an impact."

Canada's strong economy has helped young people feel more confident about their prospects, with the nation's youth unemployment rate lower than most of the developed world. Although the rate in Canada has increased slightly in the past year, it's still close to the lowest level in 40 years. In many fields, new graduates have a wide choice of opportunities – and employers are feeling the effects of a tight recruitment market.

Technology is also changing the way young people expect to interact with their employers, especially with the rise of 'on-demand' services like ride-sharing or food delivery. "The best employers are changing the way they offer key benefits like training so that they are more 'on-demand' and let employees learn at their own speed," says Stephanie Leung, Assistant Editor at Mediacorp. "Some even offer apps that allow employees to see where they stand with various workplace benefits and annual vacation allowance."

The finalists chosen for Canada's Top Employers for Young People (2020) are an impressive group. This year's winning employers:

created over 56,000 job opportunities in Canada for students and new graduates last year in summer employment, co-op placements and paid internships;





last year; all offer a key benefit that younger employees particularly value: flexible work options, including flexible hours, telecommuting and paid personal days off; and





all support ongoing training and development to help young people advance in their careers – from tuition subsidies to bonuses for completing certain accreditations and courses.

Now in its 18th year, Canada's Top Employers for Young People is an editorial competition that recognizes employers offering the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people starting their careers. Winners of the competition are chosen by the editorial team at the Canada's Top Employers project on the basis of the programs and initiatives they offer to attract and retain younger workers. These include benefits such as tuition assistance and co-op or work-study programs. The editors also examine each employer's mentorship and training programs, including benefits such as bonuses paid on completing trades or professional designations. The editors also review each employer's career management program, looking for initiatives that help younger workers advance faster in the organization.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of users annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Mediacorp also hosts Canada's largest conference for senior-level HR professionals, the Top Employer Summit. This year's conference took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto in November and featured a performance by Coeur de Pirate, one of the most popular musicians in the French-speaking world.

The full list of Canada's Top Employers Young People (2020) was released this morning on the competition homepage. The list of winners links to more stories and photos, as well as detailed reasons for selection explaining why each employer was selected.

