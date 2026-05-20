Smashed to Perfection: A&W Drops Its First-Ever Smash Burger Across Canada.

Get ready to devour the new A&W Smash Burger, arriving May 25th.

VANCOUVER, B.C., May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Everything Canadians love about A&W is getting smashed! Canada's Original Burger Chain is officially launching the first-ever A&W Smash Burger nationwide on May 25th. We are searing our juicy grass-fed beef patties to bring you A&W's deliciously smashed answer to this popular burger style. For a limited time, Canadians can smash either a single or a double, loaded with melted cheddar cheese, tangy pickles, sliced onions and a secret sauce, all served on a toasted brioche bun.

Smash a Double or a Single Smash Burger at A&W on Monday, May 25th. (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (marketing & PR)) Behind the scenes: Crafting the custom signage for the 'Smashed A&W' pop-up. (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (marketing & PR))

A Canadian QSR First

A&W is proud to be the first Canadian QSR to introduce a smash burger to its menu nationwide. Recognizing that smash burgers are having a moment, A&W wanted to bring the hype to every corner of Canada so that no burger lover is left out.

"Hand-smashed burgers are rarely done at this scale because it takes quality ingredients and thoughtful execution," says Karan Suri, Senior Director, Innovation at A&W Canada. "Each hand-smashed, juicy, grass-fed beef patty is paired with real cheddar cheese, tangy pickles, and our signature sauce for a perfectly balanced bite. Pure burger bliss."

"There is something so special about the simplicity of a perfect smash burger! We are excited to be welcoming Canadians to try our delicious new obsession," says Susan Senecal, CEO of A&W Canada. "The same quality and care you know and love from A&W is now bringing you a fun and flavourful smash burger."

The Smashed A&W Pop-Up in Toronto

A&W is welcoming Torontonians to an exclusive first taste of their new smash burger. We felt inspired, and maybe even a little carried away, by "smashing" our grass-fed beef. So, the natural next step was to give an entire A&W Restaurant the same "smash" treatment. A whole new look, an even better sizzle. Join us for the reveal and claim your complimentary Double Smash Burger. First-come, first-served, only while supplies last, with one burger per person.

Date: Friday, May 22nd

Time: 12 pm-5 pm EDT

Location: 780 King Street West

Canadians can head to their local A&W or order a Double or Single Smash Burger through the mobile app beginning May 25th, for a limited time.

About A&W Canada

A&W is Canada's original burger chain with over 1,100+ restaurants that are proudly Canadian-owned and operated. Home of The Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger, hand-battered Onion Rings and A&W Root Beer. You can enjoy our crave-worthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (marketing & PR)

For media inquiries : Jacky Le, [email protected], Rethink Communications LP