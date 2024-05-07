Marking a significant milestone for the pioneering Quebec-based company specializing in personalized dermo-cosmetics, with entry into 400 points of sale.

MONTREAL, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Omy Laboratoires, the pioneering dermo-cosmetics Quebec-based company proudly B-Corp-certified, is thrilled to announce its retail expansion into over 400 Jean Coutu and Brunet locations across Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick. This initiative represents a strategic expansion for Omy, in line with its innovative business model since its inception six years ago.

Since 2018, Omy has been a fixture in the Quebec economic and entrepreneurial landscape. Its revolutionary SkinAI technology, which analyzes customers' skin and tailors recommendations for their specific needs, has earned widespread recognition. Now, with its retail expansion with Jean Coutu and Brunet, Omy is poised to reach even greater heights.

Anticipating a revenue of $10 million for 2024, this collaboration marks a homecoming for Omy's founders. With backgrounds as former pharmacy cosmeticians, their firsthand experiences with clients inspired the inception of Omy and fueled their mission to cater to the unique requirements of Quebecers in the realm of dermo-cosmetics.

"I worked as a cosmetician for over 7 years and I would have loved to have a range like Omy to recommend. Our retail expansion is a dream come true and it will allow us to showcase the quality of our Quebec products on a larger scale."

Andrea Gomez, President and Co-founder of Omy Laboratoires

As part of this partnership, six new innovations, accredited by the Canadian Dermatology Association, are now available both in-store and online. These include the Blemish Control Serum, Hormono-Balance™ Recovery Serum, Deep Hydrating Plumping Serum, Hydra-Barrier Gel, Hydra-Barrier Cream and the Hydra-Barrier Cream Gel. They will join 13 flagship products, along with the option for customers to directly order a personalized skincare routine, a hallmark of the brand.

"We know that consumers with the most pressing skin issues and most sensitive skin often turn to pharmacies for their skincare needs. Through our collaboration with Jean Coutu and Brunet, we've seamlessly integrated the personalized online experience with the in-store environment to offer innovative products that truly address the individual needs of customers. To support those who need it most has always been our greatest motivation."

Rachelle Séguin, President and Co-founder of Omy Laboratoires

With numerous projects in the pipeline, Omy is poised for further growth, with projections to double its revenue from the previous period. This trajectory of success, initiated since its establishment, shows no signs of slowing down.

About Omy Laboratoires

Omy Laboratoires is a Canadian eco-friendly dermo-cosmetics company that is both B-Corp certified and women and immigrant-owned. The company formulates personalized skincare products using its SkinAI technology. Founded in 2018 by two entrepreneurs, Omy Laboratoires has aimed to make personalized skincare accessible to everyone, regardless of skin type, age, or gender. The company develops and manufactures all its products in its Quebec laboratory, offering a variety of ingredients, scents, and textures for creams and serums. Their unique formulations are designed to reduce the appearance of various skin irregularities, including acne tendencies, redness, wrinkles, sensitivity, and dryness. As a vegan and cruelty-free company, Omy Laboratoires stands out by offering products that are 95% or more hypoallergenic and of natural origin. It also emphasizes the freshness of its products, avoiding the use of irritating preservatives while maintaining a minimalist formula that maximizes active concentration for guaranteed results in under 28 days.

