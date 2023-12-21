Omni Quality Living's Woodland Villa Celebrates Grand Opening of Long-Term Care Home

Woodland Villa's 128-bed residence opens following the addition of 17 new beds and 111 upgraded beds

SOUTH STORMONT, ON, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Omni Quality Living ("Omni"), a portfolio business of the Hillcore Group, today celebrated the grand opening of Woodland Villa, a long-term care residence providing 128 beds in Long Sault, Ontario. Woodland Villa has re-opened following the renovation and retrofit of the residence, which includes 111 upgraded Class C beds and seventeen new beds, along with several other renovations. Woodland Villa welcomed its first resident on November 20, 2023, following approval from the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

In addition to supporting the demand for new and upgraded beds, Omni prioritized creating additional resident-centric spaces that align with today's design standards. Originally constructed in 1985, Woodland Villa now features additional outdoor spaces, dining and activity areas, and among other enhancements.

"It has been an honor to live at Woodland Villa during the construction and opening of the new home," said Jill Watt, a Woodland Resident since April 2020, just one month after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. "The transition has been smooth and comfortable, and it is wonderful to have new space and enjoy many activities and events in the home. I am now an active member of the Residents Council and a passionate advocate for the residents."

This initiative is part of the Long-Term Care Development Program, the Ontario government's $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 new beds by 2028 and upgrade 28,000 existing long-term care beds across the province. Woodland Villa currently has a waiting list of over 100 people.

"Congratulations to Woodland Villa as we celebrate the opening of an upgraded long-term care home for the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry. Our government is committed to fixing long-term care and ensuring we build homes for seniors in the communities they helped build," said Stan Cho, Minister of Long-Term Care. "This redeveloped home is a significant milestone for Long Sault. Woodland Villa means 128 residents now have a modern and comfortable place to call home."

This project was completed by Omni's construction partner, Bourgon Construction. With the essential support of this program, Omni currently has four other active construction projects underway, resulting in the addition of 450 new and upgraded beds.

"This is a great accomplishment for the Omni team and a significant first step towards completing Omni's ambitious redevelopment program. The team is continuing to press forward with four other active projects, with two more set to be completed in 2024 and another two in 2025. These redeveloped homes allow Omni to continue its strong tradition of delivering on its mission, vision, and values to the Omni community," said Michael Doner, Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer at Hillcore.

This redevelopment project will serve to support provincial priorities, including:

Improving the healthcare experience through an integrated and patient-centered continuum of care;

Collaborating with partners towards the achievement of an accountable, high-performing healthcare system;

Eliminating the need for hallway medicine; and

Achieving better patient outcomes through more equitable access to quality care.

"Omni has a deep history operating long-term care in Ontario, but we are also highly invested in its future," said Raheem Hirji, President and CEO at Omni Quality Living. "Woodland Villa, alongside our other active projects, marks a significant stride towards meeting the needs of our community, offering upgraded amenities to uphold the highest standards of care for decades to come."

For more information on Woodland Villa, visit https://omniqualityliving.ca/community/woodland-villa/.

About Omni Quality Living

At Omni Quality Living, our passion is people. Established in 1975, OMNI is one of the more prominent and trusted operators of long-term care and retirement homes in Canada, with 22 residences across Ontario and New Brunswick. Visit www.omniqualityliving.ca for more information.

The Hillcore Group

Hillcore Group is an active purchaser and operator of various businesses across Canada, with a focus on backing management buyouts.

The Hillcore Group is a leading independent Canadian investment and advisory firm. We invest predominantly in the life sciences, real estate, seniors living, financial, industrial, logistics, forestry, and energy sectors. We have offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary. Through our various groups and portfolio companies, we employ more than 5,500 people throughout Canada.

Entities under our management have an asset value in excess of $5 billion. Since 2005, we have completed acquisitions, directly or indirectly through our investment funds, with an aggregate asset value in excess of $9 billion. Visit www.HillcoreGroup.com for more information.

