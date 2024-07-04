Omni Quality Living to Manage 687 Additional Beds, Increasing Total Capacity by 30% across Southwestern Ontario

The homes, representing a total of 687 beds, are part of a long-standing tradition of excellence in resident care. As part of this agreement, Omni Quality Living is also pleased to welcome all team members at the homes and many of the management team from APANS Health Services into the Omni family.

"We are excited to welcome these exceptional long-term care homes and their dedicated teams into the Omni family," said Raheem Hirji, President and CEO at Omni Quality Living. "This expansion aligns perfectly with our mission to provide compassionate, high-quality care to seniors across Ontario. We look forward to building upon the stellar track record of excellence of APANS Health Services and continuing to deliver outstanding care to residents."

"We are pleased to partner with Omni Quality Living, an organization that shares our commitment to excellence in resident care," said Mary Raithby, CEO of APANS Health Services. "This transition ensures that our residents will continue to receive the highest level of care and that our staff will be supported by a team that values their dedication and expertise."

The addition of these homes not only expands Omni's capacity to serve more residents but also strengthens its geographical presence across Ontario, balancing its portfolio across the region.

The expanded reach of Omni's services across Southwestern Ontario.

"The integration of these care homes into Omni's portfolio represents a significant step forward in our strategy to expand Omni's footprint in the healthcare sector," added Michael Doner, Managing Director at the Hillcore Group. "This initiative not only enhances our service capacity but also underscores our commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and access across the region."

Omni Quality Living is committed to maintaining the legacy of excellence these homes are known for and to integrate seamlessly the values and practices that have made APANS Health Services a respected name in healthcare.

About Omni Quality Living

At Omni Quality Living, our passion is people. Established in 1975, Omni is one of the more prominent and trusted operators of long-term care and retirement homes in Canada, with 22 residences across Ontario and New Brunswick. Visit www.omniqualityliving.ca for more information.

About The Hillcore Group

Hillcore Group is an active purchaser and operator of various businesses across Canada, with a focus on backing management buyouts.

The Hillcore Group is a leading independent Canadian investment and advisory firm. We invest predominantly in the life sciences, real estate, seniors living, financial, industrial, logistics, forestry, and energy sectors. We have offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary. Through our various groups and portfolio companies, we employ more than 7,500 people throughout Canada.

Entities under our management have an asset value in excess of $5 billion. Since 2005, we have completed acquisitions, directly or indirectly through our investment funds, with an aggregate asset value in excess of $9 billion. Visit www.HillcoreGroup.com for more information.

