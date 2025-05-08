Omineca Reports Winter Exploration Drill Results at Wingdam

SASKATOON, SK, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its 8 hole diamond drill program conducted in the winter of 2024 at the Wingdam exploration project in the Cariboo Mining District of south central British Columbia (see news release December 17, 2024 for more details). Gold mineralization was encountered in multiple zones in 6 of the 8 drill holes (see Figures 1 and 2 below). Drill holes were sampled top to bottom and from the total of 3740 meters drilled, where 2835 drill core samples and 253 QAQC samples were collected. Higher anomalous gold assay highlights include 15.10 meters of 227.25 ppb (0.23 g/t) including two meters of 870.00 ppb (0.87 g/t) gold in WD24-37. In hole WD24-35, 2.93 m of 0.224 g/t gold and 1607 ppm nickel including 0.7 m of 0.536 g/t gold and 1790 ppm nickel were intersected. These results now begin to validate the Company's theory that the lode source of the rich placer gold beneath Lightning Creek may be in the area west of the Eureka Thrust Fault, downstream of the Wingdam underground placer project. The Wingdam project is significantly underexplored and remains highly prospective for hydrothermal gold mineralization in and around the Eureka Thrust Fault.

Figure 1. Drill Hole Locations (CNW Group/Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.) Figure 2. WD24-37, 34 and 35 (CNW Group/Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.)

Plans for a high priority follow-up drill program based on these results are currently being worked on and will be announced once finalized. Specifically, down dip follow-up of mineralization in the ultramafic unit intersected in WD24-37, additional drilling southeast along strike of WD24-37 along the mapped Eureka Thrust Fault towards the UAV magnetic high and deep drilling to determine if the quartz veins present continue at depth in holes WD24-38 to 40. Relatedly, an update of the mining activities at the underground placer gold recovery project is expected in short order and will be announced in a separate news release at an appropriate time.

TerraLogic Exploration Inc. of Cranbrook, BC who were contracted for drill hole targeting, geo-technicians and geological analysis received, compiled and have reported the exploration drill results to the Company. Highlights from the results and their analysis are listed below:

WD24-37 – drilled to a depth of 462.38 meters

The zone at the upper part of the hole between 83.40 and 98.50 m, totaling 15.10 m, had an average grade of 227.25 ppb (.227 g/t) gold, and 1731.25 ppm nickel including a 2 meter interval from 93.40 to 95.40 m which graded 870.00 ppb (0.87 g/t) gold, and 1286.25 ppm nickel. This drill hole successfully intersected the Eureka Thrust Fault and returned the most notable results from the 2024 season. Further exploration of this ultramafic unit is warranted to determine the source of the anomalous gold concentrations identified in both 2022 and 2024. The Eureka Thrust Fault returned anomalous polymetallic results, and like the first three drill holes, continues to be a conduit for mineralization of significance.

WD24-35 – drilled to a depth of 672.38 meters

Mineralization was intersected throughout the entirety of WD24-35, with multiple gold mineralized zones encountered anomalous gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, chromium, antimony, nickel and zinc including 556.0 ppb (0.556 g/t) gold from 71.46 to 72.24 m and 251.00 ppb (0.251 g/t) gold and 1210 ppm nickel from 330.87 to 333.80 m, totaling 2.93 m, which included 0.70 m of 0.536 g/t gold and 1790 ppm nickel. The mineralization returned from WD24-35 directly correlates with faulting throughout the hole. Veinlets appear in multiple generations in the upper portion of the hole and partially to completely healed faulting deeper in the hole; all of which contain various concentrations of sulphides. Anomalous mineralization including gold, silver, copper and molybdenum within veins and faults confirms the presence of mineralization in and around the Eureka Fault zone.

The 2024 program was successful in intercepting anomalous gold, copper, lead and zinc concentrations associated with semi-massive to massive sulphides in ultramafic rocks, mineralized quartz veins and veinlets, the Eureka Fault zone and its peripheral structures. The best composite gold intercept for the 2024 season is 227.00 ppb Au over 15.10 m (83.40-98.50 m), including 870.00 ppb Au over 2.00 m. The anomalous interval is hosted within an amygdaloidal basalt exhibiting brittle faulting and brecciation.

Core processing was completed in two time periods between November 18th to December 20th, 2024, and January 5th to January 27th, 2025. Analytical samples were sent throughout the duration of the program via Bandstra in Quesnel to AGAT Laboratories of Calgary, AB. All samples were prepped, fire assayed for gold, four-acid digested for metals, and trace elements by ICP-OES/MS with over detection analysis if required. Select samples from WD24-38 were also metallic screened for coarse gold. A total of 2835 drill core samples and 253 QAQC samples were collected. Drill holes were sampled entirely from top to bottom.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Stephen Kocsis, P.Geo., Lead Geologist. Mr. Kocsis is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery projects are located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling over 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has an exploration and diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Omineca and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Omineca's management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially with other factors beyond the control of Omineca. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Omineca undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

