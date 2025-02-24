Omineca Announces Operational Re-Start of the Underground Placer Gold Recovery Program at Wingdam

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) (OTCQB: OMMSF) ("Omineca" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the re-start of underground operations at the Wingdam placer gold project. D&L Mining, working with ground stabilization specialists BAT Construction Ltd., are currently setting up and preparing the underground workings in advance of re-entering the paleochannel containing gold bearing gravels beginning at the already established crosscut heading #3.

Following delays related to the provision of geotechnical submissions to the BC Ministry (EMLI), operations are now set to begin under the mine plan utilizing tunnel liner plate and/or grouted fore-poling (spilings) as needed for ground support in advancing into the gold bearing gravels. The entrance heading will be at a location described in previous news releases, where mining conditions exhibited very dry gravel at the breakthrough from bedrock into the gold bearing paleo-gravels.

Under the mine plan, miners will use either grouted fore-poling followed by the application of shotcrete after excavation or tunnel liner plate where applicable. There are advantages to both types of artificial ground support depending on the characteristics and conditions encountered. D&L has restarted operations with preparatory tasks including rehabilitating the haulage/access drift, cleanout and upgrading dewatering sumps, ventilation upgrades, bulkhead installation and evaluation/reinforcement of existing bulkheads as necessary. With all equipment, mining supplies, and manpower now aggregated on site and operations well underway it is expected that gold bearing gravel recovery will commence in the very near term.

Omineca will provide further updates as D&L advances into the channel toward the central portion where the highest concentrations of placer gold are known to accumulate. The current plan is to continue tunnelling and processing gold-bearing gravels across the full width of the channel followed by excavation both up and downstream within the central portion of the old riverbed.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Stephen Kocsis, P.Geo., Lead Geologist. Mr. Kocsis is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery projects are located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling over 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has an exploration and diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

