Omega Securities Inc. announces corporate name change to Tradelogiq Markets Inc. and launch of new web site

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Omega Securities Inc., a leading Alternative Trading System ("ATS") Company offering marketplaces that serve Canada's securities sector, announced today that it has changed its corporate name to Tradelogiq Markets Inc. ("Tradelogiq") and launched its new web site www.tradelogiq.com.

"The rebranding of Omega to Tradelogiq signals a new direction for our company. With new ownership, new management, and an upgraded technology platform, Tradelogiq has positioned itself to be a fast-moving, responsive partner with its subscribers," said Laurence Rose, Chairman and CEO of Tradelogiq. "We chose 'Tradelogiq' because we believe it reflects what we stand for and offer: intelligent, agile trading platforms supported by superior technology and service," Mr. Rose added.

Since the acquisition of a controlling interest in the Company by Matchpoint Financial Corp. in February 2019, Mr. Rose and Martin Piszel, Director of Trading and Business Development, "have hand-picked a team of experienced professionals, while continuing to enhance our robust trading platform. Our new logo and web site represent the exciting future for Tradelogiq," Mr. Rose said.

"The new web site, from its design to content, highlights Tradelogiq's advancements to continue to offer our subscribers fast, reliable, scalable ATS marketplaces," added Mr. Piszel.

Tradelogiq will continue to offer the Omega ATS and Lynx ATS marketplaces, which will retain their respective names.

About Tradelogiq Markets Inc.

Tradelogiq Markets Inc., an IIROC member firm, is the operator of two lit marketplaces: Omega ATS and Lynx ATS. These two marketplaces facilitate trading in Canadian listed securities, such as equities and listed fixed income. Tradelogiq's marketplaces provide cost-effective and efficient methods for the Canadian broker/dealer community to execute transactions on behalf of their clients. www.tradelogiq.com

For more information about Tradelogiq Markets Inc., please email [email protected].

For further information: Laurence Rose, Chairman and CEO, Tradelogiq Markets Inc., [email protected], (647) 920-6383

