OMÉGA CONDOS URBAINS in Rimouski - A unique concept combining luxury condos and a NOAH SPA health centre
Mar 18, 2021, 14:24 ET
RIMOUSKI,QC, March 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ is teaming up for the first time with C Hotels, a well-known developer in the hotel industry, on a new residential project slated for completion in summer 2021. OMÉGA CONDOS URBAINS will offer 15 condo units and a NOAH SPA health centre, a Canadian exclusive offering a watergenic pool with therapeutic water jet stations. Along with a panoramic view of the St. Lawrence River, condo owners will also enjoy a spacious luxury unit, a large balcony and indoor parking.
Quotes
"We want to create a real urban oasis in the centre of Rimouski by offering luxury condos that redefine the traditional rules of an urban lifestyle. Each with their own magnificent terrace, the units will have expansive windows providing abundant natural light. Indoor parking is also a big plus. Our unique design, the only one in Canada, will combine 15 luxury units with a Canadian exclusive spa concept that will set us apart in the local residential market."
Jean Grégoire,
President, C Hotels
"OMÉGA CONDOS URBAINS is a project that really stands out in the Rimouski area not only for its mixed-use design but also because of its breathtaking view of the St. Lawrence River. The land is strategically located in the centre of the city, on one of the last vacant riverfront lots. Thanks to the active presence of the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ network, we can be involved in innovative real estate developments across Québec. In fact, we're working closely with the Fonds régional de solidarité FTQ Bas-Saint-Laurent on this project. It's also an opportunity for us to forge business ties with a new partner and help create some 100 jobs."
Normand Bélanger,
President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ
Project overview:
- Mixed-use 6-storey building on a 30,814 ft2 lot
- 15 residential condo units
- 4 two-bedroom units per floor, and 2 two-bedroom units and a 2,871 ft2 penthouse on the 6th floor
- The two-bedroom units range from 1,331 ft2 to 1,732 ft2
- Each residential unit will have storage space and two underground parking spaces; the penthouse will have three
- Private entrance and elevator for condo owners
NOAH SPA
- Located on the ground floor and the second floor, for a total of 13,970 ft2
- First floor – a watergenic pool, a sauna, a hammam, a bistro, lockers and an entrance hall
- Second floor – relaxation rooms, massage therapy rooms and a manicure room
- Separate entrance for condo owners
- 26 outdoor parking spaces for customers
Location:
- Rue des Gouverneurs, Saint-Germain neighbourhood, in the centre of Rimouski
- Site adjacent to Boulevard René-Lepage, providing easy access to Autoroute Jean-Lesage
- Close to all services – banks, hotels, university, hospital – and Rue Saint-Germain offering restaurants and neighbourhood stores
About C Hotels
The C Hotels network has nine hotels and spas in operation, as well as a hotel complex at the Le Massif de Charlevoix ski hill. The OMÉGA CONDOS URBAINS project is part of this growing company's diversification strategy.
About NOAH SPA
NOAH SPA is a one-of-a-kind health centre in Canada offering a watergenic pool and a wide variety of body care, esthetic and massage therapy services. The NOAH SPA made its debut in Scott, Beauce, at the La cache à Maxime hotel. There are currently three centres in operation: in Scott, Thetford and Venise-en-Québec, and the developers have plans to expand in the coming years, including this new site in Rimouski.
About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ
Created in 1991, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ promotes economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As at December 31, 2020, the Fonds immobilier had 52 projects worth $3.5 billion in progress, 92 properties under management, 1.3 million square feet of land for development and $116 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division. www.fondsimmobilierftq.com
SOURCE Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ
