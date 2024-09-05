TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé today announced an investigation into the practice of child welfare agencies placing young children and teens in hotels, motels, offices and trailers.

The Ombudsman launched the investigation on his own initiative in light of several reports about children being inappropriately housed in these settings. Ombudsman staff have already visited some of these children and youth to see their living conditions and hear their concerns directly.

"We are aware of numerous incidents across the province of children being placed in these unlicensed settings, many of which have raised some serious concerns about their safety, privacy and comfort," the Ombudsman said.

Some children's aid societies have indicated that they place children in these types of unlicensed settings – including spaces in their own offices – as a last resort, due to a lack of appropriate housing options, particularly for young people with special needs and/or challenging behaviours.

In addition to the use of this practice by children's aid societies, the investigation will look at how the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services has responded to the practice. "It is our intent to determine why this is happening and, if applicable, make recommendations to ensure the rights of these vulnerable young people are respected," said Ombudsman Dubé.

The investigation will be conducted by the Ombudsman's Children and Youth Unit with support from the Special Ombudsman Response Team.

Anyone who has information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Children and Youth Unit online, by email [email protected], or at 1-800-263-2841.

About Ombudsman Ontario: The Ombudsman, established in 1975, is an independent and impartial officer of the Ontario Legislature. Under the Ombudsman Act, the Ombudsman reviews and resolves complaints and inquiries from the public about provincial government organizations, as well as French language services, child protection services, municipalities, universities and school boards. The Ombudsman's systemic investigations have prompted widespread reforms benefiting millions of Ontarians.

Since the Children and Youth Unit was formed in 2019, Ombudsman staff have handled some 8,000 cases about young people in care and 1,000 about youth justice centres. They have completed four investigations, resulting in 112 recommendations to improve services and ensure respect for young people's rights, all of which were accepted. As the Ombudsman for all children in Ontario, Ombudsman Ontario also helps children and their families with matters related to education, special needs and much more.

