Olympus Canada Named a Greater Toronto Top Employer

"This has been an unexpected year for all," said Sandy Saioud, Executive Director, Medical/Scientific and Regulatory Affairs. "Our business has adapted to the times by prioritizing the health and safety of our employees who put our customers first, every day. For example, we have reconfigured our offices and organized our essential workers into two teams who work on separate schedules in order to maintain business continuity. If one person catches COVID-19, we have to shut down altogether, which affects not only our employees but also our customers in the medical community. We value the sacrifices our employees have made each day to help support the healthcare industry throughout this pandemic."

Despite the challenging conditions due to COVID-19, Olympus Canada has remained agile both in and out of the office this year. When its headquarters in Richmond Hill closed to non-essential workers on March 16, employees were well-prepared to continue their roles. "Our offices were already set up for remote work," Bryan Milley, a Senior Sales Consultant for Urology, Gynecology and ENT products. "We have all stayed well connected through various virtual activities. The involvement of employees has increased significantly. Instead of office bowling nights with 100 people, we now have virtual bingo with 200 people."

Olympus has supported its employees in the office and the field by providing personal protective equipment, sending all employees non-medical masks, and installing temperature-screening kiosks at the head office. In addition, the implementation of Microsoft Teams has helped executives maintain open communication with employees, wherever they are located.

The Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp grade employers on eight criteria: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time-Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

Olympus employee benefits considered for the award include the work-from-home option for some employees, tuition subsidies of up to $5,250 per year and subsidies for professional accreditation, two days paid leave a year for employees who want to volunteer with a nonprofit organization, and matching charitable donations of up to $2,000.

About Olympus Canada

Olympus is passionate about the solutions it creates for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries, as well as cameras and audio products. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping detect, prevent, and treat disease, furthering scientific research, ensuring public safety, and capturing images of the world. Olympus Canada Inc. (OCI)—a subsidiary of Olympus Corporation of the Americas—manages the Company's operations and workforce throughout Canada in roles such as sales, marketing, service, and support functions. Based in Richmond Hill, ON, and recognized as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for five years in a row now, OCI is committed to developing our employees and supporting our local communities. For more information, visit www.olympuscanada.com and www.truetolife.com.

