Olympus Canada Expanding Its Respiratory Offerings to Include Spiration Valve System for Treatment of Severe Emphysema

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- Olympus Canada Inc. (OCI) announced today the expansion of its respiratory portfolio with the availability of the Spiration™ Valve System for the treatment of severe emphysema.

The Spiration Valve System (SVS), previously only indicated for the treatment of prolonged air leaks, is now indicated for the treatment of severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Previously indicated for the treatment of prolonged air leaks, the Spiration™ Valve System is now available in Canada for the treatment of severe emphysema.

"Olympus Canada is excited to strengthen its leadership role in the respiratory space with the expanded use of the Spiration Valve System for the treatment of severe emphysema," said Mike Lauzon, OCI Medical Business Unit Vice President. "Studies looking at the durability of SVS treatment point to the positive, long-term impact it can have on emphysema patients. We are pleased to offer a treatment option that could bring meaningful improvement to people's lives."

Emphysema is characterized by a loss of elasticity and enlargement of the air sacs of the lung. The diseased lobes of the lungs become hyperinflated causing patients to have significant challenges with breathing.

The Spiration Valve is an umbrella-shaped device that is placed in the most diseased parts of the lung during a short bronchoscopic procedure. Treatment with endobronchial valves such as the Spiration Valve, the only endobronchial valve treatment option available in Canada, can improve lung function by redirecting air away from hyperinflated portions of the lung to healthier portions. Results from the EMPROVE trial showed sustained clinical benefits at 24 months in severe emphysema patients treated with the Spiration Valve System. These benefits include statistically significant improvements in lung function, shortness of breath and quality of life.1

Annual hospital admissions for COPD in Canada have risen sharply since 2002, according to study findings published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. Researchers identified 1.13 million COPD hospitalizations between 2002 and 2017. Annual hospital admissions over that period increased more than 68% from 52,937 to 89,384. The study also noted that about 21% of the admissions were for younger adults between the ages of 40-64. Researchers suggested that environmental factors such as air pollution and wildfire smoke may be among the factors contributing to the increase in admissions.2

While smoking rates appear to have plateaued in Canada, researchers expect the burden of COPD treatment and hospitalizations to increase due to population growth and aging; smoking is a main contributor to emphysema. COPD hospitalizations could be avoided with proper preventive or early therapeutic interventions, according to the study.2

Potential adverse events which may be associated with the use of the Spiration Valve System may include, but are not limited to, pneumothorax, worsening of COPD symptoms, pneumonia, and dyspnea. A full list of prescriptive information and additional information on indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and potential complications is available here.

For more information, visit the Spiration Valve System product page or the OCI pulmonology product page for information about the entire Olympus portfolio.

About Olympus Canada

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease. Olympus Canada Inc. (OCI) – a subsidiary of Olympus Corporation of the Americas – manages the company's operations and workforce throughout Canada in roles such as sales, marketing, service, and support functions. Based in Richmond Hill, ON, OCI is committed to developing our employees and supporting our local communities. For more information, visit olympuscanada.com.

1 Criner GJ, Mallea JM, Abu-Hijleh M, et al. Sustained Clinical Benefits of Spiration Valve System in Severe Emphysema Patients: 24-Month Follow-Up of EMPROVE [published online ahead of print, 2023 Nov 10] Ann Am Thorac Soc. 2023;10.1513/AnnalsATS.202306-520OC

2 Amegadzie, J. E., et al. "Trends in hospital admissions for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease over 16 years in Canada." Pub. Sept. 11, 2023, Canadian Medical Association Journal. doi.org/10.1503/cmaj.221051

