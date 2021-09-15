ST-HYACINTHE, QC, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Olymel management has announced the permanent closure of its Henryville, pork further processing plant in the Montérégie region. This decision will take effect on November 12 under the provisions of Quebec's Labor Standards Act and will result in the abolition of 29 jobs. The employees affected by this decision, most of whom are represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 501, were all informed this morning through a meeting and a personalized letter. All employees will be offered relocation in nearby Olymel facilities in the Montérégie region.

"Closing a facility is always a difficult decision. However, after careful evaluation of our capacities and needs in this production sector, we have concluded that the company already has the necessary facilities elsewhere to meet our customers' demand. The costs associated with continuing the Henryville plant's current operations would not have allowed this facility to achieve profitability. Olymel hopes that all 29 Henryville plant employees affected by the closure will be able to remain with the company in its other facilities in the region, and we'll do everything to make this happen," said Réjean Nadeau, President and CEO of Olymel.

The 70,000 sq. ft. Henryville further processing plant came under Olymel ownership in January 2020 as part of the transaction to acquire all of F. Ménard's pork sector assets. This plant was in operation since 2011. The plant's site and buildings are currently being evaluated, and Olymel will soon make a decision on the future of these facilities.

About Olymel

Olymel is Canada's leader in the production, processing and distribution of pork and poultry meats. The company has made feeding the world its mission, which it pursues passionately with products of impeccable quality. It employs nearly 15,000 people and has production and processing facilities in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Olymel exports nearly a third of its total sales. Its annual sales reach $4.5 billion. The company markets its products mainly under the Olymel, Lafleur, Flamingo, Pinty's, Tour Eiffel and F. Ménard brands.

SOURCE Olymel l.p.

For further information: Richard Vigneault, Corporate Communications, 514-497-1385, 450-771-0400 or 1-800-463-7568