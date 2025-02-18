Simplify Mealtime, Create Memories

Whether busy families are rushing out the door, enjoying a weekend brunch, unwinding after school, or enjoying a wholesome dinner, Olivieri Skillet Gnocchi delivers delicious flavours in an easy-to-make format.

" Olivieri Skillet Gnocchi was created for families who value both convenience and quality," said Nolly Raven, Director of Marketing Fresh/R&D. "It allows families to enjoy a delicious meal together in minutes, giving more time to focus on what matters most."

Experience the Olivieri Gnocchi' Go-Thru'

Olivieri is bringing its Gnocchi 'Go-Thru' to events in Toronto and Montreal. This unique sampling experience combines the speed of fast food with the satisfaction of a home-cooked meal. Visitors can sample freshly prepared Olivieri Skillet Gnocchi paired with Olivieri sauces, learn about its benefits, and receive exclusive coupons for retail purchases.

Sampling will take place at the following events:

The Outdoor Adventure Show ( Toronto , February 21-23, 2025 )

National Home Show ( Montreal , March 13-16, 2025 )

The Women's Show ( Montreal , March 28-30, 2025 )

The Baby Show ( Toronto , April 12-13, 2025 )

The Parents and Kids show ( Montreal , May 10-11, 2025)

Why Families Love Olivieri Skillet Gnocchi:

Delicious: crispy, golden outside, and a soft, creamy inside. It is filled with creamy mashed potatoes, and hearty fillings

crispy, golden outside, and a soft, creamy inside. It is filled with creamy mashed potatoes, and hearty fillings Versatile: perfect for a main meal, a side dish, or an anytime snack.

perfect for a main meal, a side dish, or an anytime snack. Quick & Easy: Ready in five minutes

Ready in five minutes Kid-Approved: A meal everyone at the table will love.

About Olivieri

Olivieri is a processor, marketer, and distributor of branded and private fresh pasta products in Canada. Proudly prepared in Canada, Olivieri is headquartered in Toronto and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Riviana Foods Inc., America's leading rice company.

About Olivieri® Brand:

Since 1957, the Olivieri brand has been crafting fresh pasta and sauces that celebrate the joy of cooking and the bonds created around the table. Our products are staples in Canadian kitchens, known for their quality and culinary excellence.

Join the Movement

Make mealtime easier and tastier. Visit https://olivieri.ca/ or follow us on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube for recipes, tips, and event updates.

SOURCE Olivieri

MEDIA CONTACT: Nolly Raven, Director of Marketing Fresh/R&D, [email protected]