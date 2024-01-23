OLG RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF CANADA'S BEST EMPLOYERS FOR THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) is thrilled once again to have been selected for Forbes' prestigious list of Canada's Best Employers.

"We are incredibly proud to be named to Forbes' list for a third consecutive year. It means the journey we are on to build a winning culture at OLG is resonating with our employees and the investments we are making in our people are having a positive impact on how they feel about working at OLG," said Duncan Hannay, OLG's President and CEO. "Our employees are deeply committed to our purpose of contributing to a better Ontario. Every day they show up and work tirelessly to deliver great gaming entertainment and make a real difference for people throughout the province. I'm honoured to work alongside all OLGers."

Forbes and Statista Inc. selected the Canada's Best Employers 2024 through an independent survey of over 40,000 employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in Canada. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, as well as input from the general public.

"It is truly humbling to know that so many of our employees continue to feel OLG is a great place to work, and I want to thank all OLGers for helping us achieve this outstanding recognition," said Esther Zdolec, OLG's Senior Vice President of People and Culture. "Together we are making progress on our shared goal of fostering a workplace that is inclusive, innovative and engaging — a place where different perspectives and backgrounds are valued and celebrated."

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has generated approximately $59 billion for the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

