Landmark deal ensures a world-class casino operator and brand continues as a cornerstone of the Windsor entertainment and tourism economy

TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and Caesars Entertainment Windsor Limited (Caesars) are pleased to confirm that they have entered into a Casino Operating and Services Agreement (COSA) for the Windsor casino.

Under the new, close to 20-year agreement that begins today, Caesars continues day-to-day operations of the Windsor casino, ensuring its exciting brand of gaming entertainment remains part of the Windsor skyline.

"This is a great day for OLG, our partners at Caesars and the City of Windsor," said OLG's President and CEO, Duncan Hannay. "The agreement we've signed will see our partnership with Caesars continue for many years to come. It's a partnership that has benefitted the community and local economy in countless ways and we're thrilled to continue our contribution together."

The Windsor casino is the final gaming site in Ontario to transition to OLG's Land-based Gaming modernization model. OLG is excited to continue to work with Caesars to build on the success of the Windsor casino and help ensure the long-term competitiveness of the Windsor gaming market.

In May 2025, Stan Cho, Ontario's Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming and OLG announced that Caesars had been selected as the operator through a competitive procurement process, with the expected transition to the new agreement with Caesars in early 2026.

"We are proud to continue bringing the iconic Caesars brand to life here in Windsor. For more than three decades, this Resort has been a cornerstone of the region's tourism economy, and for the past 18 years it has proudly carried the Caesars name. We look forward to building on that legacy by delivering the world‑class hospitality, entertainment, and service our guests expect from Caesars," said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Caesars Entertainment.

Under the new agreement, OLG will continue to make Municipality Contribution Agreement (MCA) payments to the City of Windsor. Since 1994, OLG has provided more than $138 million in MCA payments to the city as a gaming host community. Additionally, Caesars must maintain current casino employment levels for a period of no less than 18 months. Unionized employees will be governed by the terms of their collective agreement.

Through its Land-based Gaming modernization, OLG has been transferring day-to-day operations of casinos to private sector service providers who are investing in Ontario communities. To date, OLG's land-based gaming service providers have invested more than $2.9 billion in communities across the province, which both encourages local economic growth and helps OLG increase its contribution to the Province of Ontario. OLG will continue to work with its partners to support the long-term vibrancy and excitement of the casino experience in Ontario for years to come.

OLG promotes safer gambling and empowers players to make informed decisions at every step of their play. PlaySmart provides tools and information that help players stay in control and enjoy games on their terms.

About Caesars Windsor:

Caesars Windsor is the only Canadian casino branded with this legendary, world-renowned name. Proud recipient of the CAA/AAA Four Diamond hotel award, TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, and Best Hotel by Casino Player Magazine. Winner of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence and ranked Top 100 Romantic Restaurants by OpenTable for Neros Steakhouse. For more property information, please visit caesarswindsor.com and find Caesars Windsor on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About OLG:

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. OLG has been giving back to Ontario since 1975, generating approximately $64 billion for the people and the Province to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

