OLG ADDS EXCITEMENT TO LOTTO MAX WITH NEW ONTARIO-ONLY PROMOTION AND CONTEST

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is adding more prize opportunities for LOTTO MAX players exclusively in Ontario with DREAM DRAWS so you can continue to "Dream Bigger."

In-store DREAM DRAWS Promotion

From March 26 to May 3, 2024, every $5 purchase of LOTTO MAX at participating OLG retail locations will include a DREAM DRAWS ticket with a chance to win up to $100,000.1 Early Bird prizes are also available until April 5th with this in-store promotion.

OLG.ca DREAM DRAWS Contest

During the same period, every $5 purchase of LOTTO MAX on OLG.ca will include an entry into the separate DREAM DRAWS Contest for a chance to win a prize of $100,000.2

Both the retail promotion and online contest are in addition to the regular LOTTO MAX prizes.

"DREAM DRAWS is just one of the ways OLG continues to encourage LOTTO MAX players to Dream Bigger. Our customers asked for more prizing opportunities, and we responded by creating additional chances to win," says Nancy Kennedy, OLG's Chief Lottery and Customer Officer. "We're not only adding excitement to the LOTTO MAX experience, but also delivering on our commitment to give back to communities across Ontario."

Every play with OLG is a winning one because all profits are reinvested into communities across Ontario. As one of the largest non-tax revenue generators for the province, OLG delivered $2.5 billion back to Ontario last year, with the sale of lottery tickets making up almost half of that amount.

OLG promotes responsible gambling and is committed to helping players create and maintain smart play habits. PlaySmart, OLG's award-winning program, helps players enjoy games in a responsible way.

For more information about DREAM DRAWS and the DREAM DRAWS Contest, visit olg.ca/dreamdraws.

1 Valid at participating store locations in Ontario only from March 26 to May 3, 2024. Must be 18+. During the promotion period, purchase one LOTTO MAX play ($5.00 value) at an in-store lottery terminal ("Qualifying Purchase") and receive one DREAM DRAWS ticket with one play ($1.00 value) automatically at the terminal ("DREAM DRAWS Play"). One DREAM DRAWS Play will be awarded for each additional Qualifying Purchase made. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Offer excludes self-serve terminals and is not valid with any other mode of purchase, including online play. Dream Draws is a separate retail lottery game conducted by OLG and is not a part of LOTTO MAX. 2 No Purchase Necessary. Must be 18+ and resident of Ontario to enter. Click here for full online contest rules and details.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has generated approximately $59 billion for the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

