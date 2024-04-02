Old Dutch Foods Celebrates 70 Years with Exciting Promotions, New Flavours & Limited-Edition Items

CALGARY, AB, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Old Dutch Foods, a leading Canadian Snack manufacturer, is turning 70 and they're not just having a birthday BUT a birth-year. Canadians can celebrate with an array of new flavours, contests and most importantly, bringing back their most iconic piece of memorabilia: The Chip Tin.

The Chip Tin (left) and four of the new spring snack launches from Old Dutch Foods Ltd. (CNW Group/FUSE Create)

This tin is how Old Dutch chips first went to market and it has been coveted as a collectable ever since. Vintage ones run for $50+ on eBay. Save your cash and get more snacks with your chance to get it through social giveaways and sweepstakes in 2024. Keep up to date with the newest ways to secure your own Limited Edition Chip Tin by following Old Dutch on social media.

The simplest way to participate in the fun? Try one or all our four new spring snack launches: Dutch Crunch Spicy Ketchup Kettle Chips, Ridgies Extra Honey BBQ, Old Dutch Cheesy Puffcorn, and Old Dutch Popcorn Twists – Salted Toffee.

"Old Dutch Foods is honored to celebrate 70 years of bringing joy to snack lovers everywhere," said Scott Kelemen, Sr. National Director of Brand and Market Strategy of Old Dutch Foods. "Our anniversary is not just a milestone for us; it's a celebration of the loyalty and support of our customers, partners, and communities who have been with us every step of the way."

Our milestone 70th birthday is focused on our passionate consumers starting with a spring contest ending April 6th, offering 5 weeks of prizing with 70 winners receiving a $250 Retailer gift card from a Grocer or Convenience Store of their choice, plus the limited edition retro Old Dutch Tin of Chips.

Old Dutch Foods invites all Canadians to join in the celebration and partake in the special promotions throughout the year.

For more information about Old Dutch Foods and its 70th anniversary celebration, please visit olddutch70.ca.

About Old Dutch Foods Ltd.

It all started in Winnipeg in 1954. Taste, quality, and identity made such an impression that Old Dutch chips and snacks were an instant hit. Six decades later, our windmill is now a sought-out fixture on store shelves across Canada. A brand to trust, a product to enjoy - Old Dutch continues to lead the snack industry in product innovation and integrity. Visit our website olddutchfoods.ca and follow us on Instagram for more information.

SOURCE FUSE Create

For further information: Vanessa Francone, Manager, PR & Marketing, 647 895 1674, [email protected]