Ola-Ola brand Authentic Pounded Yam (Iyan) IYANINSTANT recalled due to undeclared milk

News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Jun 26, 2026, 19:22 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ -
Product: Authentic Pounded Yam (Iyan) IYANINSTANT
Issue: Food - Allergen - Milk
Distribution:
National
Online
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article