OKBA Members are Proud to Support Ontario Convenience Store Week

Independent Retailer Organization Hopeful Ford Government Will Support C-store Sector in Second Mandate

ETOBICOKE, ON, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the Ontario Korean Businessmen's Association (OKBA) are proud to support Ontario Convenience Store Week and acknowledge Ontario MPP Stan Cho for putting forward a private members bill last year to recognize the sector.

This week (August 29th to September 2nd) is the annual, end-of-summer event to celebrate convenience stores and their essential workers. As the leading voice for independent convenience store owners in Ontario, the OKBA greatly appreciates the support of local communities and provincial government during Convenience Store Week in Ontario.

"We are very grateful to our loyal customers. We also appreciate Premier Ford's acknowledgment of Ontario Convenience Store Week and look forward to working with government to address issues that impact the success of our stores, as we serve communities across the province", said spokesperson Mr. Kenny Shim, OKBA President.

The OKBA has been lobbying the provincial government on many issues that will help hard working retailers stay in business and part of their community. For years it has pleaded with successive Ontario governments to take stronger action against the spread of illegal contraband tobacco in Ontario. Unregulated tobacco sales, run by organized crime, represent the single greatest threat to Ontario's convenience store channel. Other issues impacting the survival of convenience store businesses include broader opportunities to sell beverage alcohol, larger lottery commissions, and reduced red tape and regulations.

Added Shim, "Our members are hopeful that the Ford government will seriously address the issues impacting our businesses, now that the pandemic is largely over, and they are in their second term. We take selling age-restricted products very seriously. As licensed retailers, we follow all government regulations, and find it extremely frustrating that contraband trafficking is still not more seriously dealt with. However, we remain optimistic that the Ford government will follow through on its commitments to address unregulated tobacco, as outlined in their last budget."

OKBA members will continue to engage their MPPs on issues important to their business and community and look forward to enhanced dialogue with the government over the coming months.

The OKBA represents over 900 C-store owner members across Ontario.

