Largest Independent C-store Association Defends Integrity in Age-Restricted Product Sales, Calls for Government Collaboration

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -Today, leading members of the United Korean Canadian Industry Alliance (UKCIA) and the Ontario Korean Business Association (OKBA) gathered at a downtown Toronto convenience store to address recent federal government accusations around the sale of smoking cessation products, particularly nicotine pouches. The event, hosted by Mr. Kenny Shim, owner of Busy Bee Mart and Chairman of both OKBA and UKCIA, included industry leaders from British Columbia to advocate for fair treatment of convenience stores and to highlight their role and track record as responsible retailers.

Mr. Shim, who has been operating his downtown Toronto store for 34 years, emphasized the trust that convenience stores have built with their communities over time. "Convenience stores are responsible retailers," stated Shim. "We have an unrivaled record when it comes to checking ID and ensuring that age-restricted products are not sold to minors – better even than government-run liquor stores in many cases."

Shim expressed concern over recent comments from federal Health Minister Mark Holland, who hinted that the sale of nicotine pouches in convenience stores is the reason why some youth are gaining access to the approved smoking cessation product. Minister Holland has also expressed a desire to restrict sales to pharmacies, which serves only to benefit retail giants and pharmaceutical companies.

Shim noted that convenience stores have a long-standing history of selling age-restricted products such as tobacco, lottery tickets, and, in some provinces, alcohol, while strictly adhering to government regulations. Furthermore, he reminded people that while government has not imposed minimum age requirement for this product, retailers have collaborated with suppliers to voluntarily restrict access to people 19 years of age or older.

Shim was joined by two colleagues from the British Columbia Korean Businessmen's Association (BCKBA) who shared their experiences since that province restricted the sale of nicotine replacement therapy nicotine pouches to pharmacies. This has driven the market underground, leading to the proliferation of illicit, unregulated products that are easily accessible to minors through online platforms or street vendors. "The black market is the only one benefiting from this policy change," he remarked. "Many of our customers tell us they now purchase products like these, often with much higher nicotine levels, from illegal sources. Sources that don't care who buys them or how old you are. This is the real issue the federal government should be focused on."

They also urged Minister Holland and his colleagues to work with convenience store owners to ensure that youth are protected while still allowing the sale of safe, regulated smoking cessation products to adult consumers. "We know our customers by name, we know what they buy, and we talk to them about less harmful alternatives," said Shim. "We are ideally positioned to encourage smokers to purchase a cessation product instead of cigarettes. We cannot understand why Minister Holland does not recognize this."

The event concluded with the spokespeople urging Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez to advocate on behalf of convenience stores with her colleague, Minister Holland. "Convenience stores are your partners in communities across Canada," Shim affirmed. "We are here to work with the government, not to be unfairly targeted."

The respective organizations will be initiating a letter writing campaign for their 2500 members across Canada to write to their MP as well as Minister Holland, expressing their concerns.

SOURCE Ontario Korean Businessmen's Association

For more information, please contact: Peter Seemann, Grassroots Public Affairs, 905 716 3000 - cell, [email protected]