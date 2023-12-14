OKBA Applauds Ford Government's Decision to Expand Beer, Wine, and RTD Sales to C-stores

Convenience Store Retailers Are Responsible Retailers

ETOBICOKE, ON, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - As the leading voice for independent convenience store owners in Ontario, the Ontario Korean Businessmen's Association (OKBA) applauds the Ontario government on its decision to expand the application for licenses to sell beverage alcohol in over 8,500 retail locations including convenience stores by 2026.

"This is an overdue but welcome change. OKBA members will now have the same retail access as our counterparts in Quebec, who have been selling alcohol since the 1980's", said spokesperson Mr. Kenny Shim, OKBA President. "Given our training and experience around the selling of age-restricted products, our members take will this responsibility very seriously. We are committed to supporting the government's mandate to expand choice and convenience for Ontario consumers."

With an unmatched track record for selling age-restricted products responsibly, convenience store operators in Ontario are pleased that the Ford government trusts them to sell beverage alcohol in their stores.

Added Shim, "The past 20 years have been quite challenging for convenience store owners. We accept the long hours as part of our business, but increased competition in the retail landscape, a declining number of tobacco users and an ongoing problem with contraband tobacco are challenges that have cost our members dearly over the past 10 years. This new opportunity to serve Ontarians through the responsible sale of beer, wine and RTDs is timely and very welcome."

As Ontario moves toward increased retail exposure for beverage alcohol, the OKBA looks forward to working with government on a smooth roll out, with a focus on responsible retailing to ensure minors do not get access to any age restricted product.

The OKBA represents over 900 C-store owner members across Ontario.

SOURCE Ontario Korean Businessmen's Association

For further information: Media Enquiries: To arrange an interview with Kenny Shim, President & Chief Operating Director of OKBA: Email [email protected], Phone 416-414-6518