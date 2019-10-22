OjO Electric Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Max Smith, Chief Executive Officer, OjO Electric Corp. (OJO), joined Delilah Panio, Vice President, Capital Formation (Southern California), Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. OjO is in the light electric vehicle ridesharing business with a focus on two-wheeled electric scooters. OjO Electric Corp. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on October 22, 2019.

