MONTRÉAL, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Oi Ocha, the world's #1 unsweetened green tea beverage brand (made by ITO EN Ltd.), has partnered with Shohei Ohtani from the Los Angeles Dodgers to promote Japanese tea culture internationally.

A Global Impact

ITO EN's intention is to spread Japan's tea culture to the world through Shohei Ohtani, the Oi Ocha brand, and a series of campaigns and promotions. Though Oi Ocha already has a presence in several markets, including Canada, the objective is to make the Japanese tea, and the philosophy of preserving tea culture and having the upmost respect for the environment that is attached to it known to potential customers.

Shohei Ohtani : Global Ambassador

The partnership between Oi Ocha and Shohei Ohtani is not limited to Japan. The ads are present in newspapers around the world, as a part of an initial phase to get the word out. "I am honoured to be appointed as ITO EN's Oi Ocha global ambassador", says Ohtani. The star baseball player was a fan before this partnership, and his love for the product is highlighted on the new bottles: "Every day, there's a green tea that stands by my side".

New Key Visuals

The new key visual is out and is a collaboration between Shohei Ohtani, the world's top baseball player, and Oi Ocha, the world's most consumed green tea. It will be used in stores, on social media, on special landing pages, and in various advertisements. With Canada having a rich baseball history, and Ohtani's impressive talent transcending the boundaries of the sport, the new campaign aims to reach baseball fans, green tea enthusiasts, Shohei Ohtani fans, and curious souls alike. The company's philosophy on tea and the environment is also one of the key messages Oi Ocha hopes to get across to Canadian consumers with this campaign.

SOURCE ITO EN

