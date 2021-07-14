Ohio Lottery Gobbles up Sales with PAC-MAN® Scratch-Off Ticket and EZPLAY® Game

The launch of the PAC-MAN® scratch-off ticket is supported by a second chance drawing promotion via the Lottery's MyLotto Rewards® program. All non-winning PAC-MAN® scratch-offs and EZPLAY® tickets are eligible to be entered into a draw for a chance to win a PAC-MAN® arcade machine and accessories, two $2,500 gift cards, and one of 10 video game consoles with games. The Lottery also introduced a free-to-play PAC-MAN® interactive game, where players can win a weekly prize of a book of PAC-MAN® scratch-off tickets.

To generate additional player engagement, and with the (Pac) man of honor in attendance, the Ohio Lottery held a successful Facebook live event, where over 5,000 people participated and answered PAC-MAN®-related trivia to win exciting prizes including scratch-offs, PAC-MAN® merchandise, and Lottery Cash. A recording of the event is available at https://www.facebook.com/255343681214005/videos/500702487688554. Point-of-sale displays, extensive online advertising, as well as radio and TV promotions, featuring a PAC-MAN® character created by the Lottery, were also developed to enhance player awareness of the new scratch-off ticket.

"We are always looking for appealing new games to offer our players, and with the launch of our PAC-MAN® scratch-off ticket, EZPLAY® game and second chance promotion, we have delivered a winning combination of a player-favorite arcade game and engaging experiences," said Tom Ackerman, Assistant Director, Office of Marketing, Ohio Lottery. "We enjoyed collaborating with Pollard Banknote to develop this exciting new scratch-off ticket and look forward to continuing to offer the very best games to our players, ultimately benefitting education in the state."

"We are thrilled to see the results that the Ohio Lottery is having with their PAC-MAN® scratch-off ticket," said Brad Thompson, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing at Pollard Banknote. "Many lotteries throughout North America have experienced great success launching tickets featuring licensed brands from our popular Retro Collection. When the timeless appeal of PAC-MAN® is combined with entertaining gameplay, appealing ticket art, fun promotional events and exciting second chance opportunities, it is no surprise that the Ohio Lottery is experiencing similar success."

The Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $27 billion to education since 1974. For more information about the Ohio Lottery and its incredible contributions to education within the state of Ohio, visit www.ohiolottery.com/supportingeducation.

PAC-MAN®&©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

