Ohio Lottery Awards Contract For Select 4™ Instant Ticket Vending Machines to Schafer Systems--A Pollard Banknote Company

Schafer Systems' Select 4™ instant ticket dispenser takes the best features of an Instant Ticket Vending Machine (ITVM) and reduces its size, creating a product that facilitates sales of the Lottery's instant tickets in multi-lane retail environments, as well as in non-traditional retailers, such as bars, restaurants, and other similar retailers that have not typically offered instant tickets. Schafer Systems was pleased to partner with its sister company Diamond Game to support the creation of this brand new-to-market product, with Diamond Game providing ongoing software development and support, as well as field service and product maintenance for the Select 4™ dispensers.

The compact unit offers the familiarity of an ITVM with a fun, digital interface designed to grab players' attention. A digital touchscreen is positioned within the top of the unit, offering eye-catching ticket graphics and user-friendly screen prompts to guide self-serve purchases. The unit, built to sit comfortably on a bar top, shelf, or optional stand or similar surface, holds four bins supporting 4" wide and between 2" to 12" long tickets, or a combination thereof, with each bin holding up to 300 fan-folded tickets. The exterior of the unit can be branded with the Lottery's logo and colors or customized to incorporate any other design the Lottery envisions.

"We are thrilled to build upon our successful partnership with the Ohio Lottery Commission by introducing the Select 4 ™ Instant Ticket Vending Machine," said Teresa Immel, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, Schafer Systems. "Retailers from across the state will benefit from the convenience and added features offered by our Select 4™ product. The customizable nature of the Select 4 ™ units allows us to work closely with the Lottery to ensure its design and function maximizes impact at retail while meeting the Lottery's specific needs."

The Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $26 billion to education since 1974. For more information about the Ohio Lottery and its contribution to education, visit www.ohiolottery.com/supportingeducation.

Schafer Systems was founded in 1986 in Adair, Iowa and has built business largely on creating innovative products including lottery ticket dispensers and point of purchase displays for the lottery industry. Serving over 60 clients domestically and internationally, the company has a strong reputation for quality products and exceptional customer service. With a focus on solutions to increase sales at the retail location for the lottery industry, and on the development of innovative and proprietary products, Schafer Systems is a lead and key partner to lotteries for on-counter, in-counter, wall mounted, promotional products, mounting fixtures, stands, as well as play stations and game centers in a variety of sizes.

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

