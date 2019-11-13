Oh the memories you will make! - Introducing the HSBC Jade Enrich List - the new guide to exclusive curated travel

Dive to the Titanic and dine with Da Vinci

VANCOUVER, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - A new study from HSBC Jade has found that 65 per cent of Canadians believe that the opportunity to explore new countries and cultures is key to feeling enriched, whereas only 23 per cent believe that wealth is essential. The Canadians surveyed also said that, in addition to trying out new cultures and experiences, new adventures with family (67 per cent) and getting off the beaten track (30 per cent) were extremely or very important to living an enriched life.

The global study surveyed nearly 1,000 individuals in seven countries, including Canada, with between $1million and $5million of available assets on their attitudes towards wellbeing, work, culture and the environment.

This insight, created in partnership with a team of experts including global cultural insights and strategy group Crowd DNA and leading trend forecasters the Future Laboratory and TrendWatching, led HSBC Jade to develop the Enrich List. A curated portfolio of 50 experiences to help with self-enrichment, the HSBC Jade Enrich List is built on four fundamental themes:

Curated Adventure: exclusive, tailored travel activities with unique adventure and transformation at their heart

exclusive, tailored travel activities with unique adventure and transformation at their heart Ultimate Wellbeing: taking the wellbeing movement to the next level mentally, physically, and spiritually

taking the wellbeing movement to the next level mentally, physically, and spiritually A Purposeful Life: the search for a higher purpose and desire to leave behind a respected legacy

the search for a higher purpose and desire to leave behind a respected legacy Game Changers: the trend for broadening horizons, leadership and stepping outside comfort zones personally and professionally

"These themes all relate to the broader idea of enrichment. From self-betterment and exploration, taking on challenges and giving back," said Larry Tomei, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at HSBC Bank Canada. "If you are looking for unparalled red-carpet experiences in travel and culture, as well as a bank that can deliver on service, then look no further than HSBC Jade. We offer an elevated service tailor-made for your finances as well as bespoke travel packages and luxurious-lifestyle experiences that far exceed the expectations of even our most discerning clients."

Examples of the travel experiences include:

Dive to the Titanic wreck

Broadening horizons and discovering new things defines enrichment for 61 per cent of people in Canada. For those looking to do just that, a deep dive discovery experience to the Titanic, the world's most famous wreckage, could be an experience that appeals. It's a trip so unique that fewer people have experienced it than those who have made it to the summit of Everest or even been to space.

Stargazing in Oman's Wahiba Desert

Alternatively, for a more relaxing experience, the Enrich List features a trip into the heart of Oman's Wahiba Desert, one of the best places in the world for star-gazing. Guests can stay in a traditional Bedouin tent and hear tales of the Arabian mythology surrounding the constellations with an expert astronomer-historian.

Dinner Da Vinci - private viewing of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper

Culture vultures can enjoy a private viewing of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, along with an exclusive dinner hosted inside Milan's Basilica di Santa Maria delle Grazie with Dinner da Vinci. The HSBC Jade research showed that being able to view artwork or designs that a country is known for is the third most important factor affecting where people choose to travel.

Volcano boarding on Cerro Negro, a live volcano in Nicaragua

Learning something new is the biggest factor guiding adventure and exploration trips and volcano boarding is an experience most people won't have tried before. Boarders can reach speeds of up to 80km on Cerro Negro, a live volcano in Nicaragua.

The real stories of space, the final frontier

The world-famous Kennedy Space Centre in Florida provides the ultimate day of discovery. Arriving by helicopter, this immersive experience offers visitors unrivalled one-on-one access to the incredible people that have been at the forefront of the moon landings and Mars missions.

Energy positive Arctic hotel

An important strand of the list is sustainable tourism, and 2021 will see the launch of the world's first energy-positive hotel above the Arctic Circle. The Svart Hotel gives guests 360° panoramic views of the surrounding glacier, fjord waters and Northern Lights and says it will use 85 per cent less energy than a traditional hotel - harvesting enough solar energy to run the hotel and cover its construction.

Toby Chan, Group Head of Jade at HSBC, commented: "There has been a shift towards a broader view of enrichment where personal growth and the opportunity to explore new countries and cultures and overrule more traditional viewpoints. (I don't know what this means but guessing it is Group language?)

"The Enrich List has been devised as a source of inspiration: a challenge for people to broaden their horizons, pursue passion projects, pique their interests in the latest leadership courses and innovative wellness initiatives and achieve the best versions of themselves - all while helping others and leaving a positive legacy."

For a full list of travel experiences please see notes to editors or a link to the HSBC website here.

Full list of travel experiences

