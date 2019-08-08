OGIX launches first location of Canada's newest Internet Exchange Point

OTTAWA, Aug. 08, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Ottawa-Gatineau Internet Exchange (OGIX), a network-neutral, independent internet exchange, announced that it has deployed the first of two nodes in the capital region. The first node is housed in a data centre operated by PureColo Inc. in the west end of Ottawa.

"We are excited to deploy our first internet exchange point location at PureColo, a leading provider of carrier-neutral data centre services with secure 24/7 access", said Christian Tacit, board chair, OGIX. "The internet exchange will benefit Ottawa by improving local internet performance, attracting new companies to the region, and reducing transit costs for network operators connected to the OGIX exchange.

"I want to thank all of our volunteers, sponsors, community supporters and the extremely helpful staff at PureColo, without whom we could not have achieved this important milestone."

To celebrate the new exchange, peering fees for 10G ports will be $1,500 per year until the end of 2020—a two-thirds discount off the regular rate. Additionally, the first ten organizations to peer will have their installation fees waived.

"We are thrilled to be hosting an OGIX node. Ottawa has been, for too long, left out of the mainstream development of the internet across Canada. OGIX finally fills this gap and becomes the platform to spur more innovation in the National Capital Region. PureColo customers have been asking for something like OGIX for a while and now Ottawa companies have a top-notch solution," said Rainer Paduch, CEO, PureColo.



OGIX provides the infrastructure through which internet service provider (ISP) networks and content delivery networks (CDNs) can interconnect to exchange internet traffic among their networks. This provides faster connectivity for users and reduced bandwidth costs for service providers. This interconnection model also keeps local traffic from crossing international borders unnecessarily, helping to improve data sovereignty and security.



"The Ottawa region is a global government and technology hub founded on decades of disruptive tech capability and expertise," said Jeff Leiper, councillor, Kitchissippi Ward, and Chair of the Information Technology Sub-Committee, City of Ottawa. "These data intensive sectors transfer large volumes of data and manage vast internet traffic. This strategic infrastructure will help boost performance, improved security and lower costs for these firms, creating greater competitive and economic advantage for our region."



OGIX is also currently in the process of working to deploy an additional location for its Internet exchange, which is expected to be housed in a carrier hotel near downtown Ottawa. In addition, to ensure coverage throughout the National Capital Region, OGIX has plans to extend the infrastructure to include a node in Gatineau.

"We are excited at the prospect of extending the internet exchange point infrastructure in Gatineau as part of our new innovation strategy," said Jean-François LeBlanc, councillor, District of Lac-Beauchamp, Gatineau.

As a champion of Canada's IXP network, and supporter of OGIX, the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) was thrilled to support the launch of the first OGIX node.

"Internet exchange points are essential civic infrastructure that add resilience, independence and flexibility to local networks. As residents of the National Capital Region, CIRA is proud support strengthening the internet in our own backyard," said Jacques Latour, chief technology officer, Canadian Internet Registration Authority.

To learn more about Ottawa-Gatineau Internet Exchange, visit ogix.ca.

About OGIX

National Capital Internet Exchange, operating as Ottawa-Gatineau Internet exchange (OGIX), is a not-for profit corporation that was incorporated in 2018. With the assistance of a dedicated group of volunteers, at both the board and operational levels, as well as a number of sponsors and other community supporters, OGIX has been working towards the deployment of an IXP in the National Capital Region. For updates on our activities and launch timetable, please visit our website www.ogix.ca. Early sponsors of the organization: include; Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA), Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks (CENGN), Internet Society, Storm Internet Services, Tacit Law and TekSavvy Solutions Inc.

