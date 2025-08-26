FORESTVILLE, QC, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, the City of Forestville and Villa Forestville celebrated the official opening of Phase III, which will provide 12 new social and affordable housing units for independent seniors in Forestville. This project required an investment of over $5.4 million.

The event was attended by Kateri Champagne-Jourdain, Quebec Minister of Employment, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region and Member of the National Assembly for Duplessis; Yves Montigny, Member of the National Assembly for René-Lévesque, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; as well as Micheline Anctil, Mayor of Forestville and President of Villa Forestville.

The Government of Canada contributed over $2.5 million to the project through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec contributed nearly $1.9 million to the project through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which also secured the organization's mortgage loan. The City of Forestville has granted the organization a 25-year tax credit.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to helping communities build their capacity to develop local solutions to housing needs. This housing project will provide more safe, affordable housing for independent seniors in Forestville. It's also another step toward building an economy that works for everyone."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that more Quebecers are able to enjoy a quality living environment. Our financial contribution to this project will enable 12 households to remain in their community. This project demonstrates once again that our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"As Quebec Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region, I am particularly proud to see a promising project like this come to fruition, one that concretely meets the needs of Forestville seniors. Providing affordable and adapted housing also means giving our people the opportunity to age with dignity, close to their loved ones, in their own community. This initiative demonstrates once again our firm commitment to increasing the housing supply in the Côte-Nord region by working hand in hand with local stakeholders."

Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Member of the National Assembly for Duplessis, Quebec Minister of Employment and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region

"I applaud the determination of our partners and the entire community of Forestville, which made this housing project possible. This initiative is fully in line with our commitment to supporting aging in place, as expressed in our government action plan on aging with pride, La fierté de vieillir, which enables seniors to remain in their homes and communities, in accessible housing adapted to their needs. The project is a fine example of collective success and a great source of pride for the entire Côte-Nord region."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors, Quebec Minister for Health and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"This project is excellent news for Forestville and our entire riding. Thanks to these 12 new housing units, seniors in our community can continue living in their community in a safe, affordable environment adapted to their needs. This is exactly the kind of initiative that tangibly improves the quality of life for Côte-Nord residents, and I'm proud that our government has supported this project."

Yves Montigny, Member of the National Assembly for René-Lévesque

"It is with pride and gratitude that we officially open this 12-unit housing complex, a project eagerly awaited and cherished by and for the community. Seniors want to stay in their homes and community for as long as possible, and this initiative will enable them to do so. Villa Forestville and the City of Forestville would like to thank their valued partners."

Micheline Anctil, Mayor of Forestville and President of Villa Forestville

Highlights:

Up to 9 eligible households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Forestville (10%).

(10%). With the addition of this third phase, the Villa Forestville housing complex now has 25 social and affordable housing units for seniors.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Its mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, it contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC). The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]