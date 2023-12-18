Official opening of 23 social and affordable housing units for people living with mental health issues in Drummondville

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Drummondville officially opened the Îlot de solidarité, a housing project featuring 23 new social and affordable housing units for people living with mental issues in Drummondville. The initiative, spearheaded by the Ensoleilvent organization, represents a total investment of nearly $8 million.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The event was attended by André Lamontagne, Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region, and by Sébastien Schneeberger, Member of the National Assembly for Drummond–Bois-Francs, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing. Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development; Stéphanie Lacoste, Mayor of Drummondville; and Jacinthe Dorr, General Manager of Ensoleilvent, also took part in the announcement.

The Government of Quebec is contributing nearly $3.4 million to this project, including $3 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) AccèsLogis Québec program. The SHQ is also securing the co-operative's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada contributed more than $3.4 million under the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The City of Drummondville is providing over $1.1 million in financial contributions, including nearly $400,000 from the Government of Quebec, delivered through the tripartite agreements that the City signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

Quotes:

"People dealing with mental health issues, either themselves or in a loved one, need support. Such support sometimes requires a supportive and healing living environment. Having access to affordable housing and adequate support means these individuals will once again be able to reach their full potential and contribute to the life of their community. Our government is proud to be able to make a difference in their lives."

– France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why I'm so pleased to be supporting this wonderful project in Drummondville that provides new tenants with affordable and inclusive housing in the community they call home. This project is a testament to our community's resilience and is another great example of the Rapid Housing Initiative."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The work done by Ensoleilvent deserves recognition across the Centre-du-Québec region. These 23 new social and affordable housing units for people living with mental health issues in Drummondville address a significant need. It was important for our government to contribute to this initiative."

– André Lamontagne, Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region

"Congratulations to all our partners for their hard work on this project. It is crucial to offer housing adapted to people with unique needs. By supporting housing construction, we meet basic needs, improve quality of life and help strengthen communities."

– Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"For nearly 40 years, Ensoleilvent has offered a range of services for people facing difficult situations. I want to congratulate everyone involved with this organization for having spearheaded this housing project with their partners. I am very proud of the major investments that our government made in this project."

– Sébastien Schneeberger, Member of the National Assembly for Drummond–Bois-Francs and Chair of the Committee on Planning and the Public Domain

"With these 23 units, we are addressing two very important issues: providing a roof over everyone's head, and ensuring decent, affordable housing conditions for people with mental health problems. It therefore gives me great satisfaction to take part in the inauguration of the Îlot de solidarité. This project is a success, and I would like to emphasize its seamless integration into the residential sector of Saint-Charles. It's a fine example of a welcoming, mixed community where everyone wins."

– Stéphanie Lacoste, Mayor of Drummondville

"We are proud to have realized, with our partners, this 23-unit housing project that stems from the solidarity of some of our members. A dream, from initiative to reality, is not an understatement."

– Jacinthe Dorr, General Manager of Ensoleilvent

"This project makes housing accessible and affordable for our society's most marginalized clienteles. The Office d'habitation Drummond is proud to contribute to its success by ensuring the property and financial management of the building."

– David Bélanger, General Manager Office d'habitation Drummond

Highlights:

All tenants could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend just 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $400,000 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Drummondville (10%).

over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the (10%). Founded in 1984, Ensoleilvent is an independent, non-profit community organization that provides emergency shelter and support for people facing insecurity in terms of living conditions, housing and homelessness. Its main objective is to get people back into independent housing.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

Facebook: SocietehabitationQuebec

Twitter: HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn: LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Sources: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations: Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]