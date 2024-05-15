MONTREAL, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Yesterday marked the official launch of the Verdora residential project, located on Harwood Boulevard in Vaudreuil-Dorion. The groundbreaking ceremony took place in the presence of Mayor Guy Pilon, developer Legacy Development Group , and partners Capital Property Development CPD Inc. and Alluvia Real Estate. The architectural design is by Geiger and Huot Architects , and Magil Construction is overseeing the project's construction. Delivery expected by September 2025.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Verdora residential project, located on Harwood Boulevard in Vaudreuil-Dorion, took place in the presence of Mayor Guy Pilon, developer Legacy Development Group, and partners Capital Property Development CPD Inc. and Alluvia Real Estate. The architectural design is by Geiger and Huot Architects, and Magil Construction is overseeing the project’s construction. Delivery expected by September 2025. Inspired by nature with its clean, timeless lines, the Verdora project will comprise a total of 245 residential units spread across 2 buildings of 3 to 6 storeys, with part of the ground floor designated for commercial use. (CNW Group/Verdora)

Inspired by nature with its clean, timeless lines, the Verdora project will comprise a total of 245 residential units spread across 2 buildings of 3 to 6 storeys, with part of the ground floor designated for commercial use. This unique project will offer various unit types (studios, 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms) catering to the specific needs of all generations, regardless of their lifestyle (singles, young couples, families with children, professionals, retirees, etc.). Each unit will include 5 appliances and a private balcony.

Focusing on green spaces, as its name suggests, Verdora will feature landscaped outdoor courtyards positioned between the two buildings. These will create a lush, inviting linear park perfectly integrated into the project's architecture, alongside its green roofs and beautiful common areas. In addition to being part of a vibrant community and enjoying a balanced daily life, tenants will benefit from residing in a thriving neighbourhood that offers a range of services and leisure activities.

Located just minutes from the Island of Montreal, along the shores of Lac des Deux-Montagnes and within walking distance of the splendid Parc de l'Île-de-Bray, Verdora will also grant its residents access to a variety of activities in its immediate surroundings. From kayaking to biking and hiking, outdoor enthusiasts will be catered to year-round.

Quotes

"Located in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a rapidly growing city known for its dynamism, this project benefits from an ideal location near parks and stunning lakes, making it a true paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. In addition to living in harmony with nature and enjoying an incredible quality of life centered around well-being and community spirit, Verdora residents will benefit from proximity to local services, all just minutes away from the Island of Montreal." – Patrick Nihon, President of Legacy Development Group.

"The Verdora project is settling in a sector undergoing significant transformation, with tremendous development potential. The interest in the Harwood - De Lotbinière area has exceeded our expectations, and its redevelopment is becoming more concrete than ever. Over the past few years, more than two million in public investments have been made, and over 100 million in investments are projected. The potential for investors and merchants is enormous. The vitality of the Harwood - De Lotbinière area, as well as the quality of life for nearby residents, is a priority for the municipal council, which is why we are working very hard for the government to initiate the construction of the Highway 20 bypass. This development will turn Harwood Boulevard into a safe, innovative, and human-scale urban boulevard." Guy Pilon, Mayor of Vaudreuil-Dorion

VERDORA

200-220 Harwood Blvd.

Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 1Y2

verdora.ca

For further information: Source: Valérie Gonzalo, 514.923.1549, [email protected]