With this year's theme, the 12 Days Committee wishes to send a clear message: beyond the mere recognition of gendered and systemic violence, it is necessary to begin a healing process not only individually, but collectively.

"Healing does not mean putting the mental burden on victims. It is about transforming mindsets and habits at their root to heal society as a whole. We want actions that empower victims. We want to break down institutional barriers that prevent healing and we want to hold the State, and society accountable. Transformation and healing are everyone's business," explains Taïna Mueth, spokesperson, and coordinator of the 2022 campaign.

This year's campaign takes place in a context of dramatic rise in terms of violence against women. While the number of femicides has increased by 77% between 2019 and 2020, 2021 is by far the deadliest year recorded in Quebec since 2008. These numbers would be even higher if they included murdered and missing Aboriginal women.

The 12 Days Committee also supports the importance of bringing about transformation and healing within organizations themselves.

"NPOs and feminist organizations must question the way they do things to meet the needs of the most marginalized women in society. Questioning ourselves is vital if we want to undertake a much-needed collective healing process and transform our organizations for the better," adds Ms. Mueth.

The launch marks the beginning of 12 days of action and awareness activities throughout Quebec, culminating in the commemoration of the Polytechnique massacre on December 6.

The 12 Days Committee is grateful to the organizations that helped shape its 2022 campaign. We are also grateful to the Secrétariat à la condition féminine for its financial support.

