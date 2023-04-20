MONTREAL, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - It is with great enthusiasm and pride that Bertone Development Corporation announces the official launch of its newest residential project, Danaus, taking place on April 22nd. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to discover this new modern living environment and reserve their unit in person.

An exceptional location

Danaus is situated in the heart of the TOD (transit-oriented development) district, in the city of Candiac. This neighbourhood is a residential area based around a transportation infrastructure that combines active transits, social diversity, and urban design.

"We are thrilled to offer our residents a living environment structured around TOD principles. They will be able to easily get around without the use of a car in hopes of adopting a more sustainable lifestyle," says Michael Bertone, Co-Founder of Bertone Development Corporation.

Living spaces offering refined comfort

The 110 optimized units of Danaus come as one-to three-bedroom spacious condominiums. Everything was designed to combine modernity, comfort, and well-being.

"Over the years, we have built a solid reputation with our many real estate projects developed in and around Quebec. We are happy to launch Danaus and offer future residents a sound investment and an ideal living environment," shares Dominic Cléroux-Cloutier, Senior Director – Projects and Developments.

To design this major project, the Bertone family approached the Marco Manini Architecte architecture firm, known for more than 20 years for its unique residential projects.

Numerous carefully-designed common areas

The vast hotel-style lobby welcomes Danaus residents into the most luxurious ambiance. On the second floor, they can enjoy a vast furnished terrace with a heated swimming pool. Other common areas include a luminous coworking lounge, a fully equipped training gym, and a rooftop terrace offering panoramic views.

Future buyers and media representatives are invited to the official launch of Danaus, on April 22nd, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Plaza Rive-Sud located in La Prairie.

WHAT: Official launch of Danaus

WHERE: 500, avenue du Golf, La Prairie (Quebec) J5R 0A5

WHEN: Saturday April 22nd, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For event planning purposes, please confirm your presence on the website ledanaus.ca .

About Bertone Development Corporation

Bertone Development Corporation is a real estate investment and development company based in Montreal since 1998. Over the years, it has successfully completed a plethora of commercial, industrial, residential, mixed-use, and office real estate projects throughout Quebec.

