OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - After receiving multiple complaints for not complying with the commercial vehicle's restriction on Island Park Drive, RCMP National Division NCR Traffic Services conducted an enforcement blitz on that parkway in Ottawa, in partnership with the National Capital Commission and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation. The following provincial offences have been issued after a number of commercial vehicles were intercepted:

41 provincial offences, notices and warnings

2 summons to a defendant

RCMP National Division Traffic services officers intercepting commercial vehicles on Island Park Drive. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

As a result, six vehicle inspections were performed by the Ministry of Transportation, two vehicles were towed and a standard field sobriety test was administered.

NCR Traffic Services and their partners would like to remind drivers that commercial vehicles are not permitted on the Island Park Drive at any time.

National Division NCR Traffic Services are responsible to provide traffic enforcement and respond to motor vehicle collisions on National Capital Commission roadways, federal roadways, federal property, designated park lands and Gatineau Park in the National Capital Region.

