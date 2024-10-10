TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Odgers Berndtson, a global leadership advisory firm operating in 32 countries announced today that their businesses in Canada and the United States will implement a unified go-to-market strategy; thereby, further enhancing the firm's ability to offer deep industry-specific expertise and superior market intelligence for clients operating on both sides of the border in two countries that are as similar and connected as any two on the planet from an economic, cultural, and business perspective.

As part of this alignment, the firm will continue to offer a full suite of integrated leadership solutions including Board and Executive Search; Interim Management; Leadership & Team Assessment and Coaching; Succession Management; and DEI Advisory.

"This increased collaboration between the Canadian and U.S. teams will foster an environment of mutual growth and learning as we continue to enhance our integrated leadership advisory model," said Carl Lovas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Odgers Berndtson Canada. "We have tremendous respect for the U.S. business and its colleagues, and we are delighted to work even more closely with them to provide tailored solutions that leverage over three decades of Canadian experience and international roots dating back over five decades."

"By uniting our collective strengths, vast experience, deep industry knowledge, and proven best practices, we are laying a strong foundation for continued growth in both Canada and the United States. The alignment of our two businesses amplifies our scale and relevance in both markets," said Brad Beveridge, President, Odgers Berndtson Canada. "Together, we have some of the most respected experts in the executive talent industry, and I'm excited by the impact this increased collaboration will achieve."

"Going to market as a North American firm is another way that we are prioritizing clients, candidates, and colleagues. We understand the modern leadership challenges our clients are dealing with, and we recognize that by further aligning the U.S. and Canadian businesses we will be poised to offer the best leadership solutions in the market delivered by the most talented experts in the industry," said Kennon Kincaid, Chief Executive Officer, Odgers Berndtson U.S.

As a first step in the alignment of the two businesses, the Marketing + Communications team has transitioned to a North American structure under the leadership of Lori Dyne, Chief Marketing Officer. This unified approach will guarantee that the thought leadership the firm produces as a value-add for clients and candidates, and the client experience online represents one firm with a North American perspective.

