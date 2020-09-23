Rakuten.ca partners with top retailers to bring Black Friday to Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The uncertainty of what the holidays will look like this year is forcing retailers to think ahead. Leading the charge is Cash Back website, Rakuten.ca, who have partnered with some of their top retailers to bring Black Friday to Canada this Thanksgiving weekend. Indigo, The Body Shop, and eBay are among the Rakuten.ca retailers who will be pushing up their Black Friday sales to align with Canadian Thanksgiving in the brand's first Black Frid-EH! event.

Anticipating a challenging holiday season with unknowns and unprecedented changes, Rakuten.ca's General Manager, Jennifer LaForge, started reaching out to the brand's merchant partners. "Holiday shopping will be very different this year and it's going to affect how brands perform during their biggest quarter," says LaForge. "Retailers can't rely on the same Q4 playbook they used in previous years to succeed. By celebrating Black Friday during Canada's Thanksgiving weekend, in addition to the US', we can drive more online transactions in October. This will give retailers a head start and allow them to create a cushion that'll help them reach their year-end targets."

Rakuten.ca will be hosting a triple Cash Back event on October 9th, followed by a 10% Cash Back flash event on October 12th. To encourage more purchases leading up to the holidays, Rakuten.ca will also be hosting bonus Cash Back events every other Friday starting October 9th until November 20th. This is all in addition to the Black Friday and Cyber Week Cash Back events that will be starting on November 27th.

"We know that to get Canadians shopping earlier this year, we need to offer higher Cash Back and our retailers need to offer bigger sales," explains LaForge. "Our colleagues at Rakuten Advertising surveyed Canadian shoppers and found that the majority of Canadian shoppers indicated that aside from free shipping, discounts and/or Cash Back are among the main influential factors when buying during the holiday season."

In addition to what's driving Canadians to make a purchase, Rakuten Advertising's New Rules report found that 24% of Canadians are most likely to increase spending when purchasing for their immediate family. However, 37% of Canadians will be decreasing the amount of money they are spending on themselves this holiday season. The report also found that 63% of Canadians will shop during major sales events including Black Friday.

Affiliate marketing agency, OPM Pros, was one of the first to partner with Rakuten.ca in their Black Friday plans. "We have had a very close relationship with Rakuten.ca," says Paresh Vadavia, co-founder and CEO of OPM Pros. "Rakuten brings a lot of value to our clients by introducing their members to new brands and retailers, and of course by driving online sales."

Several OPM clients will be pushing up their Black Friday sales with deeper discounts and bonus Cash Back via Rakuten.ca. "Our clients are concerned with how the holiday shopping season will go, so a Canadian Black Friday with aggressive offers and deals will drive additional revenue and liquidate some of the excess inventory that hasn't sold as quickly due to the pandemic," explains Vadavia. "By starting their promotions sooner, they can potentially attract new customers that may shop again further into the holiday season. It can also help inform them on how they can adapt their promotions closer to the end-of-the-year, to try and achieve stronger performance."

With Rakuten.ca kicking off their bonus Cash Back events on October 9th, LaForge encourages retailers to participate in the brand's first Black Frid-EH! event. To learn more about how you can connect your brand to Rakuten.ca's six million Canadian members, visit: https://www.rakuten.ca/static/advertise-on-rakuten

About Rakuten.ca.

Rakuten.ca is a leading e-commerce company that provides free membership for deals, rewards and Cash Back to its over six million Canadian members – and counting. Since launching in 2012, Rakuten.ca has helped Canadians earn over $70 million in Cash Back at over 750 of their favourite top-name retailers. Rakuten.ca headquarters are located in North York, Ontario, and is proudly built by Canadians, for Canadians. For more information, visit Rakuten.ca.

About Rakuten Advertising

Rakuten Advertising connects leading agencies, brands and publishers to active and engaged consumers around the world. With access to Rakuten's diverse media properties and audiences, combined with an award-winning performance network and proprietary consumer research, Rakuten Advertising creates the right conditions to reach new customers and sustain long-lasting loyalty. Its foundation of advanced technology, data and strategic services positions Rakuten Advertising to offer a differentiated suite of marketing and advertising solutions, while continually pushing the industry forward. It is a division of Rakuten Inc. (4755: TOKYO), one of the world's leading Internet service companies. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices throughout EMEA, APAC, LATAM and North America.

About OPM Pros

Ranked by Internet Retailer as the leading affiliate marketing agency in North America, the Gen3 Marketing organization (OPMpros.com, Gen3Marketing.com, AffiliateManager.com) is driving billions of dollars in sales for their clients by creating exceptional, results-driven value for their partners through the power of relationships, strategy and innovation. We have 4 offices across the US and Canada, serving over 300+ brands collectively. Clients of OPM Pros include: L'Oreal Group, Best Buy, 1-800-Flowers.com, Sandals, Staples, Godiva and more.

