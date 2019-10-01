October Events at Indigo: Indigo CEO and Chief Booklover Heather Reisman and Author Jonathan Safran Foer Discuss His New Book We Are The Weather, Plus, Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer Discuss Their New Cookbook Fraiche Food, Full Hearts

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - From bestselling authors to the most anticipated new releases, Indigo stores across Canada are thrilled to announce the following events in October.i



INDIGO AND CHATELAINE PRESENT: JILLIAN HARRIS & TORI WESSZER

Join TV host Jillian Harris and registered dietitian Tori Wesszer as they discuss their world of family, food and casual celebrations, and their new cookbook, Fraiche Food, Full Hearts.



Event Guidelines:

Individuals must have a wristband to be in the event space.

A limited number of tickets (wristbands) are available.

Each ticket will admit one person and include one signed copy of Fraiche Food, Full Hearts

Each ticket will include a one-year subscription to Chatelaine magazine

Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.

Maximum one (1) ticket per person. One (1) book maximum per person per ticket.

Guests will receive a wristband when they arrive at the store on the day of the event. They must exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a wristband at that time.

Wristbands are non-transferrable and cannot be sold.

Seating is limited. Access to the event area will only be granted to those guests who received a wristband.

Non-flash photography is allowed during the event

Dates and locations:

Indigo Burlington Centre

Burlington, ON

Wednesday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

*Please note this event is SOLD OUT

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Thursday, October 3 at 7 p.m.

*Please note this event is SOLD OUT

Indigo Mayfair

Victoria, BC

Saturday, October 5 at 4 p.m.

*Please note this event is SOLD OUT

Indigo Kelowna

Kelowna, BC

Wednesday, October 16 at 6 p.m.

*Please note this event is SOLD OUT

--

IN CONVERSATION: JONATHAN SAFRAN FOER

Join Chief Booklover Heather Reisman in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Jonathan Safran Foer to discuss his new book, We Are The Weather: Saving The Planet Begins At Breakfast. Book signing to follow.

Event Guidelines:

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase through Ticketscene

Individuals must have a wristband to be in the event space and book signing line

Limit of two (2) tickets per person

Ticket price includes one (1) personalized copy of Jonathan Safran Foer's We Are The Weather. The book will be provided at the event.

We Are The Weather. The book will be provided at the event. Tickets are not available for purchase in-store

Guests will exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a numbered wristband upon arrival at the store on the day of the event.

Access to the event area will only be granted to those guests who received a numbered wristband

Seating is first come, first served for those with a wristband

Candid photos from the line are allowed; no posed photography

Backlist is permitted

Ticket Price: $20 + tax & service fees

Buy tickets here

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Wednesday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

--

INDIGO EXCLUSIVE: IN CONVERSATION WITH ANTONI POROWSKI

Join Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski for a special evening of beautiful conversation and fun in partnership with Indigo to celebrate the publication of his first cookbook, Antoni in the Kitchen. Antoni is the food and wine guru on Netflix's Emmy Award-winning sensation Queer Eye, and his passion for food is completely irresistible. A television personality, chef, model, and now cookbook author, Antoni is a man of many talents and even more fascinating stories. During this evening event, Antoni will demo recipes from the book, answer questions from the audience, and share why food, healthy living, and community are so important to him.

Antoni in the Kitchen (published by Houghton Miflli Harcourtooks, on sale now) brings together Antoni's trademark inclusive and accessible attitude to food with one hundred of his all-time favourite recipes. This cookbook celebrates Antoni's love for fresh, casual, and healthy cooking, and the occasional indulgent feast, and inspires both newbies and knowledgeable cooks to get back into the kitchen.

VIP tickets include a Meet & Greet with Antoni and benefit the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation, which is dedicated to putting books in the hands of Canadian children at high-need elementary schools. VIP ticket holders must arrive at 6:30PM.

Date and location:

Isabel Bader Theatre (U of T Campus)

Toronto, ON

Wednesday, October 2 at 8 p.m.

*Please note this event is SOLD OUT

--

IN CONVERSATION: FARIHA RÓISÍN

Join writer, editor and podcaster, Fariha Róisín as she discusses her debut poetry book, How To Cure A Ghost. Book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Indigo Robson

Vancouver, BC

Wednesday, October 2 at 7 p.m.



--

IN CONVERSATION: ERIN DAVIS

Join beloved radio broadcaster Erin Davis as she discusses her book, Mourning Has Broken: Love, Loss and Reclaiming Joy. Book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Indigo North London

London, ON

Thursday, October 3 at 7 p.m.

--

IN PERSON: TEGAN & SARA

Join award winning musicians, LGBTQ advocates and authors, Tegan and Sara, for a photo opportunity to celebrate their new memoir, High School.



Event Guidelines:

Individuals must have a wristband to be in the photo line.

A limited number of tickets (wristbands) are available.

Each ticket will admit one person and include one copy of High School .

. Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.

Maximum one (1) ticket per person. One (1) book maximum per person per ticket.

Guests will receive a wristband when they arrive at the store on the day of the event. They must exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a wristband at that time.

Wristbands are non-transferrable and cannot be sold.

Access to the event area will only be granted to those guests who received a wristband.

No personalized copies; individuals with a wristband will get a signed copy of the book upon exiting the photo line

Non-flash photography is allowed during the event

Date and location:

Indigo Granville

Vancouver, BC

Saturday, October 5 at 1 p.m.

*Please note this event is SOLD OUT

Indigo Chinook

Calgary, AB

Thursday, October 10 at 12:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here

--

INDIGO PRESENTS: CAROLINE FERNANDEZ

Join children's television personality Patty Sullivan as she welcomes local author Caroline Fernandez and illustrator Shannon O'Toole to read and sign copies of their new book, Stop Reading This Book!

Date and location:

Indigo Yonge & Eglington

Toronto, ON

Saturday, October 5 at 1 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: JASMINE KAUR

Join author Jasmin Kaur as she discusses and reads from her debut collection of poetry, illustrations and prose, When You Ask Me Where I'm Going. Book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Indigo Robson

Vancouver, BC

Saturday, October 5 at 4 p.m.

--

INDIGO BARRIE GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION

Join us in-store on Saturday October 5th to celebrate our grand opening! Be one of the first 100 people in line on October 5th at 9:30 a.m. to receive a free $10 Indigo gift card. Please line up at our parking lot entrance. Plus enjoy the following FREE activities:



9:30 a.m. -4:00 p.m. - Join us all day for demos of the new Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak! Take a video of yourself using the cloak, share it on Instagram with #IndigoBarrie &#Contest for a chance to WIN* a Harry Potter prize pack 1 !

- Join us all day for demos of the new Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak! Take a video of yourself using the cloak, share it on Instagram with #IndigoBarrie &#Contest for a chance to WIN* a prize pack ! 10:00 a.m. - IndigoKids Storytime and visit with Captain Underpants

- IndigoKids Storytime and visit with Captain Underpants 11:00 a.m. - Make your own magic wand craft activity!

- Make your own magic wand craft activity! 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. - Free magician classes

- Free magician classes 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. - Free tarot card readings

- Free tarot card readings 3:00 & 3:30 p.m. - Join us for a magic show!

*See staff for details. While quantities last. Children under 13 are required to have a guardian present.

Date and location:

Indigo Barrie

Barrie, ON

Saturday, October 5 at 9:30 a.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: BILLY JENSEN AND VANESSA BROWN

Step inside the world of true crime with author of Chase Darkness With Me, Billy Jensen and author of The Forest City Killer, Vanessa Brown as they dig deep into their work of solving cold case murders. Book signing to follow.

Event Guidelines:

This event is free and open to the public; individuals must have purchased one (1) copy of either Chase Darkness With Me or The Forest City Killer to be in the book signing lineup; proof of purchase required from Indigo.

or to be in the book signing lineup; proof of purchase required from Indigo. Signing line-up will be available on a first-come, first-served basis

Candid & posed photos are allowed

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Thursday, October 10 at 7 p.m.

--

INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: THE GUMBOOT KIDS

Join us for a fun, interactive, and musical event with The Gumboot Kids to celebrate the launch of their new Nature Mystery series for young readers. Meet Scout and Daisy, along with award-winning singer Jessie Farrell, as they explore the wonders of nature through songs and storytime. Following the presentation there will be a book signing with the authors and co-creators of the CBC Kids hit show Scout & The Gumboot Kids, Tara Hungerford and Eric Hogan, plus an opportunity to get your photo taken with Scout & Daisy!

Date and location:

Indigo West Edmonton

Edmonton, AB

Saturday, October 12 at 1 p.m.

Indigo Chinook

Calgary, AB

Sunday, October 13 at 11 a.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: JULIAN BRASS

Join author, founder and former CEO of Canadian media company Notable.ca, Julian Brass, to discuss his highly motivating book, Own Your Anxiety: 99 Simple Ways To Channel Your Secret Edge. Book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Tuesday, October 15 at 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: SAMANTHA POWER

Join Pulitzer Prize winning writer and former US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power to discuss her new best-selling, lively, and deeply honest memoir, The Education of an Idealist. Book signing to follow.



Event Guidelines:

This event is free and open to the public; individuals must have purchased one (1) copy of The Education of an Idealist to be in the book signing lineup; proof of purchase required from Indigo.

to be in the book signing lineup; proof of purchase required from Indigo. Signing line-up will be available on a first-come, first-served basis

Candid & posed photos are allowed

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Wednesday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: AMI MCKAY

Join bestselling author Ami McKay as she discusses her family history and genetic discovery in her powerful new memoir, Daughter of Family G: A Memoir of Cancer Genes, Love and Fate. Book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Indigo Granville

Vancouver, BC

Thursday, October 17 at 7 p.m.

--



IN PERSON: MELISSA LOWRY

Join Melissa Lowry, local author, artist and professional pattern designer as she signs copies of her new craft book, Handmade Animal Dolls: 20 Simple Sewing Patterns for Stylish Toys.

Date and location:

Indigo Sherway Gardens

Toronto, ON

Saturday, October 19 at 2 p.m.

--

INDIGO PRESENTS: STACEY MATSON

Join Stacey Matson, as she celebrates the release of her new book, Finding Cooper, a middle-grade novel about a boy who sets out to solve a family mystery.

Date and location:

Indigo Signal Hill

Calgary, AB

Saturday, October 19 at 1 p.m.

--

INDIGO PRESENTS: THE BODY BY BILL BRYSON

In partnership with Doubleday Canada, join bestselling author Bill Bryson as he takes us on a head-to-toe tour of the marvel that is the human body in his new book, The Body. Book signing to follow.

Event Guidelines:

Each ticket will admit one person and include one copy of the book, The Body .

. Maximum one (1) ticket per person. One (1) book maximum per person per ticket.

Seating is General Admission.

Candid photography and posed photography from the line-up is allowed.

Backlist is permitted.

Ticket Price: $35 + tax & service fees

Buy tickets here

Date and location:

The Grace Church

383 Jarvis St. Toronto, ON

Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: MARY H.K. CHOI

Join New York Times bestselling author of Emergency Contact, Mary H. K. Choi, as she discusses her new book, Permanent Record, with screenwriter, author and artist Jonny Sun. Book signing to follow.

Event Guidelines:

Line-up will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individuals must have purchased a copy of Permanent Record to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca.

to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca. Backlist titles are permitted and will be signed.

Posed photography is allowed.

Date and location:

Indigo Yorkdale

Toronto, ON

Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

--

INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: MATTHEW HOLM

Attention all graphic novel fans! Join us as we welcome Matthew Holm, bestselling illustrator of the Babymouse series and the Sunny series of graphic novels. Matt will discuss writing books with his sister, Jennifer, and share his drawing tips. Book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Indigo Hillcrest

Richmond Hill, ON

Saturday, October 26 at 11 a.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: KEN DRYDEN AND SCOTTY BOWMAN

Join Hall-of-fame goaltender and bestselling author, Ken Dryden, with the greatest hockey coach in history, Scotty Bowman, to discuss his new book, Scotty: A Hockey Life Like No Other. Book signing to follow.

Event guidelines:

Individuals must have a wristband to be in the event space and signing line.

A limited number of wristbands are available.

Each ticket will admit one (1) person and include one (1) copy of Scotty: A Hockey Life Like No Other .

. Additional copies of Scotty: A Hockey Life Like No Other will be available for purchase at the store on the day of the event. Maximum of four (4) copies per person will be signed.

will be available for purchase at the store on the day of the event. Maximum of four (4) copies per person will be signed. Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.

Guests will receive a wristband when they arrive at the store on the day of the event. They must exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a wristband at that time.

Wristbands are non-transferrable and cannot be sold.

Seating is limited. Access to the event area will only be granted to those guests who received a wristband.

Non-flash photography is allowed during the event

No posed photography, only candid photos from the line

No memorabilia will be signed

Ticket Price: $34.$95 + tax & service fees

Buy tickets here

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Sunday, October 27 at 2 p.m.

--

IN PERSON: BRENT WEEKS

Join New York Times bestselling author of the Lightbringer series, Brent Weeks, as he signs copies of his new book, The Burning White.

Date and location:

Indigo Granville

Vancouver, BC

Monday, October 28 at 7 p.m.

___________________________________________________

1 No purchase necessary. Contest runs on October 5, 2019 between 9:30 AM – 11 :59 PM ET. Open to residents of Canada, excluding the Province of Quebec, who are: (i) age of majority or older; and (ii) a registered Instagram account holder. Limit: one entry per person. There is 1 grand prize available to be won consisting of: 1 Wow! Stuff Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak Deluxe (UPC: 5055394013216), 1 hardcover copy of Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone: Illustrated Edition (ISBN: 9781408845646), 1 hardcover copy of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Illustrated Edition (ISBN: 9781408845653), 1 hardcover copy of Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban: Illustrated Edition (ISBN: 9781408845660), and 1 Autographed illustrated print from Jim Kay (ARV $253). There are 4 secondary prize packs, each consisting of 1 copy of Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone: Illustrated Edition (ISBN: 9781526602381), one 1 copy of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Illustrated Edition (ISBN: 9781526609205), and 1 Autographed illustrated print from Jim Kay (ARV $54). To enter entrants must upload 1 eligible photo using the Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak in the new !ndigo Barrie Store located at 33 Mapleview Drive, Barrie, ON L4N 9H5 to their Instagram feed, follow @chaptersindigo, use hashtags #IndigoBarrie, and #Contest, and tag @chaptersindigo. Winner to be selected via a random draw on October 8, 2019. Mathematical skill testing question required. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. See store staff for full contest rules.

