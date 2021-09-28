October 8th Marks National Hospice Palliative Care Day for Children in Canada

"Families who receive pediatric hospice palliative care truly appreciate the comprehensive, holistic model of care," states Chris Vadeboncoeur, pediatric hospice palliative care physician and co-chair of CNPCC, "The child receives support including attention to symptom control, therapy to understand what they are going through and peer support. The family receives support from the time of diagnosis, throughout their child's journey and into the bereavement period."

"Unfortunately, children of today are dying at higher rates in the hospital than at home or in a hospice setting," says Laurel Gillespie, CEO of CHPCA, "While there are less children in palliative care relative to adults, it is still equally important to raise awareness and funds for the barriers children and their family face when accessing quality pediatric hospice palliative care."

CHPCA has created downloadable posters that outline many of the inequities Children of Today face when accessing pediatric hospice palliative care. In addition, there is a templated letter to send to MPs or MPPs in order to raise awareness. Social media users are invited to engage with CHPCA's Facebook (CanadianHospicePalliativeCare) and Twitter (@CanadianHPCAssn) and to use the hashtags #ChildrenOfToday and #HPCForChildren to draw the attention to the importance of quality hospice palliative care for all ages, including children and their families.

Hospice Palliative Care Day for Children is coordinated by the CHPCA. For more information and downloadable resources for National Children's Hospice Palliative Care Day, please visit www.chpca.ca/HPCforChildren

SOURCE Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association

For further information: Katrielle Ethier, Communications Officer, [email protected]

