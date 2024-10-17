MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - To mark International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, Centraide of Greater Montreal has analyzed data highlighting that the risk of poverty does not affect everyone equally. In fact, the risk of having a low income is two to five times higher for specific population groups. Data collected by Centraide show that people from visible minority groups, immigrants and non-permanent residents, single people, single-parent families, and people without a diploma are at a greater risk of falling into poverty. Centraide of Greater Montreal is raising public awareness about the need to increase support for these particularly vulnerable groups.

"In the fight against poverty, we must first consult with the people affected to make sure they can live with dignity," said Claude Pinard, President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal. "Our data show that people in certain groups need support to improve their living conditions and rise out of poverty. A better understanding of the risk factors lets us come up with solutions—in collaboration with the network of community agencies we support—that are better suited to these groups."

Groups that are over-represented in Greater Montreal

About 315,000 people live below the low-income cut-off in Greater Montreal (or about $24,000 a year for a single person, according to the Low Income Measure). Another 200,000 people who are just above this threshold ($25,000, $26,000, $27,000 a year) are also in a very precarious situation.

According to the latest census data analyzed by Centraide, the groups most at risk of being in a situation of poverty are over-represented in Greater Montreal, particularly on the Island of Montreal. These groups include the following:

People from visible minority groups:

People belonging to visible minority groups experience a poverty rate that is twice as high (12%) as people who do not belong to a visible minority (6%).

Immigrants and non-permanent residents:

Non-permanent residents (temporary workers, international students and asylum seekers) are the group most at risk of poverty. At 40%, their poverty rate is five times higher than that of the general population (7.5%).

At 40%, their poverty rate is five times higher than that of the general population (7.5%). Recent immigrants have a poverty rate that is two and a half times higher (16%) than that of non-immigrants (6%).

People living alone:

The poverty rate for this group is five times higher (16%) than for couples and two-parent families (3%).

Single-parent families:

Single-parent families have a poverty rate that is three and a half times higher (11%) than that of two-parent families (3%).

People without a diploma:

For people with no diploma, the poverty rate is almost twice as high (15%) as for people with a high school or CEGEP diploma (8%).

A vast network of community agencies in every Greater Montreal neighbourhood meet the needs of these vulnerable groups. Centraide prioritizes support for these agencies to ensure that those hit hardest by poverty get the assistance they need. These agencies help people access suitable housing, see to their food security, welcome and integrate newcomers, encourage academic perseverance, and combat social isolation.

For more information, consult the data on the groups most at risk of poverty and on poverty in Greater Montreal. Test your general knowledge about poverty by taking this quiz.

About Centraide of Greater Montreal

A true agent of change, Centraide of Greater Montreal is a public foundation whose mission is to bring people together and take action for an inclusive and poverty-free Greater Montreal. To achieve this goal, it supports a network of 375 community agencies and projects in Laval, in Montreal and on the South Shore that improve the living conditions of vulnerable people. Centraide works with the Greater Montreal population and with communities, businesses, institutions and philanthropic organizations. Its history dates back 50 years, when five charities merged into one entity. This year, Centraide invested $73 million in the community. Every year, nearly 800,000 people benefit from the help of the agencies that it supports. For more information or to contribute to Centraide's campaign: centraide-mtl.org.

