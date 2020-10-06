OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association (CHPCA) and the Canadian Network for Palliative Care for Children (CNPCC) are proud to mark October 13th as the first National Hospice Palliative Care Day for Children in Canada. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of pediatric hospice palliative care and improve the quality of living and dying for infants, children and youth with life-threatening conditions and their families.

Pediatric hospice palliative care is an active, holistic approach to care which focuses on relieving the physical, social, psychological and spiritual suffering experienced by children and families who face a progressive, life-threatening condition, and helping them fulfill their physical, psychological, social and spiritual goals.

This year, the CHPCA affirms that hospice palliative care is provided to people of all ages by debunking some of the popular myths about pediatric hospice palliative care. The CHPCA has created a downloadable poster and FAQ sheet to answer some of the questions about pediatric hospice palliative care. Social media users are invited to engage with CHPCA's Facebook (CanadianHospicePalliativeCare) and Twitter (@CanadianHPCAssn) and to use the hashtag #HPCForChildren to draw the attention to the importance of quality hospice palliative care for all ages, including children and their families.

"Many of us associate hospice palliative care with seniors and adults, but children with life-threatening illnesses need that comfort as well", says Sharon Baxter, Executive Director, Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association (CHPCA), "While the number of children requiring palliative care is small relative to adults, the impact of a child's serious illness and death is extensive. It affects the family as well as the entire community".

Chris Vadeboncoeur, a pediatric hospice palliative care physician and co-chair, CNPCC, says "Pediatric hospice palliative care aims to provide comprehensive care for children and their families through the living, dying and grieving processes. The illnesses that affect children are quite distinct. Hospice palliative care for children comprehensively addresses the body, mind and spirit, and requires an interdisciplinary approach".

Hospice Palliative Care Day for Children is coordinated by the CHPCA. For more information and downloadable resources for National Children's Hospice Palliative Care Day, please visit https://www.chpca.ca/HPCforChildren

The Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association (CHPCA) and the Canadian Network for Palliative Care for Children (CNPCC) provide leadership and a common voice for pediatric hospice palliative and palliative care across Canada, driving, empowering and supporting high quality care throughout the trajectory of the illness and through bereavement.

