OCSTA Statement Regarding OCEW Tentative Agreement

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - "The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA) is pleased that the Council of Trustees' Associations, Ontario Council of Education Workers (OCEW) and the Crown have reached a tentative central collective agreement.

This tentative agreement will be of benefit to the students who attend Catholic schools and the hard working and dedicated OCEW staff who serve them.

Details of the tentative agreement will be shared following ratification. We are appreciative of the efforts of our bargaining team, Trustee Associations and Crown partners and the representatives of the Ontario Council of Education Workers."

Patrick Daly

President

Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educate approximately 570,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

