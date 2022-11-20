OCSTA Statement Regarding CUPE Tentative Agreement

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - "We are very pleased that following many days of bargaining, the Council of Trustees' Associations, the Provincial government and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) reached a tentative collective agreement. The tentative agreement ensures that the students in Catholic schools throughout Ontario and the dedicated CUPE staff who serve them will remain in schools Monday.

Details of the tentative agreement will be shared following ratification. We are appreciative of the efforts of our bargaining team, Trustee Association and Crown partners and the representatives of the Canadian Union of Public Employees."

Patrick Daly

President

Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educate approximately 570,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

