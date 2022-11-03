OCSTA Statement in regard to Bargaining with CUPE - OCSTA

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The following statement is released on behalf of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association with regard to bargaining with CUPE:

"We express our deep regret and disappointment that the Crown, Council of Trustee Associations and CUPE were unable to reach a collective agreement thereby averting labour disruption.

We know that the decisions by Catholic School Boards during these complex and challenging times will be guided by the health and safety and well-being of their students. We remain committed to reaching a resolution that is fair to students, staff and our member boards."

Patrick Daly

President

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

