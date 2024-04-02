OCSTA Ratifies OECTA Central Agreement

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA) is pleased to announce the ratification of Central Terms for a new collective agreement with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA).

The agreement expiring August 31, 2026 follows 19 months of negotiations.

"We are pleased that the agreement ensures stability and fairness for students, families, the dedicated teachers in Catholic Schools throughout Ontario and the Catholic School Boards we represent," said Patrick Daly, OCSTA President.

"We would like to recognize and thank the OECTA, Crown and OCSTA bargaining teams for their dedicated service throughout the lengthy and complex process," added Mr. Daly.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educate approximately 570,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

