OCSA Supports Province's Plan to Modernize Beer and Wine Retailing - Bringing Choice and Convenience to Customers

OAKVILLE, ON, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Convenience Stores Association (OCSA) and the 6,000 neighborhood and family-run businesses it represents supports the Ford government's work to allow convenience stores to support Ontario craft brewers and wineries, create jobs and deliver more choice and convenience to customers.

Today's announcement by the Province will help bring the system into the modern era. The diverse selection of craft breweries, wineries, and cideries in Ontario is unique and consumers want to enjoy the products they love while supporting local businesses. Ontario convenience stores believe that expanding to convenience, grocery and big box retail stores will unlock new valuable opportunities.

The Bringing Choice and Fairness to the People Act is also a step towards job creation in communities across the province, even in areas where it may otherwise be challenging to attract new businesses. For their part, convenience stores are an ideal partner for the Ontario beer and wine industries.

"We are keen to play a role in helping the Government increase revenues, create jobs and offer consumers more convenience," said Dave Bryans, Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Convenience Stores Association (OCSA). "We're ready to provide new retailing space for Ontario craft brewers and wineries to showcase their products in their communities, while continuing to be responsible retailers."

Ontario convenience stores are the leader in selling age-restricted products responsibly – the most recent data from the Ontario government shows that convenience stores are 96.2% successful at denying these products to people under 19. No other retailer is checked as thoroughly as convenience stores, and no other retail channel has publicly demonstrated comparable success rates at age verification. Convenience store owners and employees are more than equipped to bring this expertise to alcohol sales – making sure these products are sold responsibly.

The Ontario government is setting up a win-win situation for consumers and businesses. More retailing space for breweries and wineries means more opportunity for business growth and job creation for both producers and retailers – jobs in communities across Ontario and choice and convenience for consumers. Strong growth is possible if small industries are given the opportunity to compete on a more level playing-field.

