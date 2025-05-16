Ontario Convenience Stores Association Applaud Provincial Commitment to Combat Contraband Tobacco

TORONTO, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Convenience Stores Association (OCSA) applauds the Ontario government's commitment, outlined in the 2025 Budget, to expand and strengthen its efforts to combat the ongoing threat of contraband tobacco across the province.

Hard working convenience store operators are on the front lines of retail in every community across the province. These small business owners have been deeply affected by illegal tobacco trafficking for more than 10 years. This problem not only threatens their livelihoods but also fuels organized crime, undermines public health goals, and robs the province of much-needed tax revenues.

"We appreciate that the Government of Ontario is finally taking meaningful steps to address this ongoing scourge in our communities," said Donna Montminy, Executive Director for the Ontario Convenience Stores Association. "Contraband tobacco sales hurt law-abiding retailers and flood our communities with unregulated, untaxed products. The government's recognition of the issue and its clear intention to act is a welcome relief to our members."

The 2025 Budget commits to:

Expanding enforcement efforts to include contraband cigars and other tobacco products such as pipe and chewing tobacco;

Strengthening penalties under the Tobacco Tax Act for violations related to illegal tobacco;

Renewing and enhancing the partnership between the Ministry of Finance and the Ontario Provincial Police to target tobacco trafficking;

Calling for a coordinated federal strategy to address the growing threat of online contraband tobacco sales.

"These measures send a strong signal to those engaged in illegal activity that Ontario is serious about protecting honest small business owners," added Montminy "Our members—many of whom are hard-working new Canadians—operate within the law, pay their taxes, and serve their neighbourhoods with pride. They deserve a fair and level playing field."

The OCSA will continue working with the provincial government to support education, enforcement, and effective policy aimed at reducing illicit trade.

Website: www.conveniencestores.ca

Media Contact: Donna Montminy, Ontario Convenience Stores Association, Phone: 905 845 9152, Email: [email protected]