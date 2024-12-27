OCR Canada Rebrands to Levata

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- OCR Canada Ltd., Canada's leading solutions provider of automated identification data capture (AIDC) products, software, and services for businesses across industries and government organizations, is pleased to announce its rebrand to Levata as of January 1, 2025. This transition unites Canada's operations with Levata's global identity, streamlining the company's messaging while honoring OCR Canada's more than 40-year legacy of trusted service and expertise.

The name OCR, which originally stood for Optical Character Recognition, reflects a technology that no longer represents the company's comprehensive offerings. Rebranding to Levata supports the broader strategic vision of uniting Levata across markets under one multinational brand to better communicate the full value Levata delivers to its customers.

"This rebrand is an exciting milestone for Canada," said Tony Mastrangeli, Executive Vice President & GM of Canada. "While our name is changing, the exceptional service, expertise, and relationships our customers rely on remain the same. Levata will continue to empower businesses with tailored solutions, just as OCR Canada has for more than 40 years."

The transition follows a successful history of growth in Canada, with OCR Canada joining Levata in 2014. Since then, the Canadian arm has expanded its expertise through strategic acquisitions and established itself as a leading provider of AIDC solutions across industries.

"This rebrand marks the next step in Levata's long-term vision," said Dan Nettesheim, CEO of Levata. "By uniting under a single, global identity, we are amplifying our global message that we enable our customers to elevate their potential. Today, we provide solutions beyond OCR and barcoding, we also offer leading technology and services for enterprise mobility, RFID, networking, IT infrastructure, and more to help customers succeed in a competitive and rapidly evolving market."

To complement this transformation, Levata Canada will launch a French-enabled eCommerce platform in January 2025, further enhancing customer access and experience.

For more information about the rebranding, visit www.Levata.com/en-ca/news/ocr-canada-rebrands-to-levata.

